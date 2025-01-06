INTERVIEW | Kaalam Band: Where Music Meets Purpose

Hyderabad: The Kaalam band is on a mission to bring about change through music. Hailing from Kerala, the band is not just another group of musicians, they are a group of like-minded young men fighting for a cause. With their unique blend of rap and metal, Kaalam aims to address deep-seated social issues and inspire younger generation that they feel have lost its voice. Kaalam band is playing tunes, telling stories, raising questions, and challenging norms, all while staying true to their mission: music with a purpose.

Their goal is not to take sides in politics, but rather to encourage thought and self-awareness through their songs. "We want our music to resonate with people, to make them reflect on the insecurities and challenges in society," says the band in interview with ETV Bharat. Their powerful music and thought-provoking lyrics strike a balance between social commentary and accessible and relatable tunes that stir the hearts of listeners.

Kaalam Band (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Since their debut with the track Kaalam, the band has built a bank of eight songs, all of which carry a distinctive rap-metal flavour. Though the band started with just a few members, their vision has expanded. Today, Kaalam aspires to be a rock-metal force recognised across India. Their roots are in Thiruvananthapuram, but they have since spread their influence across the state, performing at numerous venues and concerts.

The members of Kaalam, Bhumi (lead vocalist), Ananthu (bass guitarist), Remjat Sherif (drummer), and Alex Stanley (guitarist), come from diverse backgrounds, with most of them working in the IT sector. Despite their day jobs, they nurtured their passion for music. Bhumi, who also happens to be a professional dancer, was the one who dreamt of forming the band. At the start, the group faced several challenges, from finding a space to jam to dealing with unsupportive neighbors. However, they kept pushing themselves, and despite limited resources, Kaalam have already performed at over ten venues in just a year and a half.

Bhumi, reflecting on the band's journey, says, "We didn't expect to make it overnight. We started with nothing, but each concert we did received a positive response. That's what has kept us going." The band believes that 2025 will be a significant year, bringing even more opportunities for growth and exposure.

As for the name "Kaalam," it holds a deep significance. The word "Kaalam," which translates to "time," was chosen because it represents the era the band speaks of, an era of awakening and change. "Our songs tell the story of Kaalam itself. The world is changing, and our music is a reflection of that," says the band.

The band's music was born during the challenging Covid era, a time when many were forced to slow down and reflect. Despite the limitations of the pandemic, Kaalam embraced the situation, using their time to create songs that truly spoke to the moment. The decision to only perform original compositions, rather than remixing popular film songs, was made with a clear intent: to carve out their own identity and build a connection with their audience with originality.

"We are not here to copy others or ride on trends. Our music is our own," Bhumi says. The band's first track, Kaalam, is a powerful reminder of the past. It calls attention to the sacrifices made by those who fought for the freedom we enjoy today and often taken for granted by the younger generation. Through heavy metal riffs and absorbing lyrics, Kaalam serves as a wake-up call: forget not the past, for it shapes the present.

Following this, the second track, Poru (War), is a commentary on the religious and caste-based divisions in Kerala. a theme that remains highly sensitive beyond the stare as well. Bhumi explains, "Religion, for some, has become an addiction, and it has led to unnecessary conflicts. Our song isn't trying to solve everything, but it's our way of raising awareness." The band stands firm in its belief that songs like these can challenge societal norms and spark meaningful conversations.

The third track, Theerppu (Judgment), reflects on self and societal responsibility. "What have you done for yourself? What have you done for society?" the band asks through their music, encouraging listeners to think beyond their personal world.

Despite the lack of support from industry giants or godfathers, Kaalam band has continued to grow. "There are so many talented musicians in Kerala who don't have the resources or platforms to showcase their talent. We've been fortunate enough to have performed in over ten venues, and that's the result of our determination," says the band.

With a sound that speaks to the heart, they're ready to make waves in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode. This is just the beginning, and they’re only warming up.