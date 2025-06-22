Interview | Jitendra Kumar Reflects On His Panchayat Journey And Fan Love: 'It's More Than A Show'

With the arrival of Panchayat Season 4, actor Jitendra Kumar once again brings his beloved character Abhishek Tripathi back to our screens. In this candid conversation with Kirtikumar Kadam for ETV Bharat, the IITian-turned-actor talks about the emotional impact of the show, working with veterans like Neena Gupta, and the quiet charm of rural storytelling.

ETV Bharat: After four seasons of Panchayat, how well do you know your co-stars, especially Neena Gupta?

Jitendra Kumar: We've been working together for quite a few years now, across films and shows, so it's been about seven or eight years in total. By now, we know each other really well. I've always admired Neenaji and Raghubir Yadav sir. Watching the honesty in their performances and how naturally they embody their characters is a learning experience for all of us on set.

ETV Bharat: How has your journey been from Season 1 to Season 4? What role has Panchayat played in changing your career?

Jitendra Kumar: Panchayat has been a huge turning point in my career. It connected with people in such a personal way, reaching homes in both cities and remote areas. It introduced me to a whole new audience. People in the industry who hadn't noticed me before now reach out, send scripts, and even request meetings, all because of this show. That kind of recognition is rare and special.

ETV Bharat: Even though the character is the same across seasons, does it still feel challenging to play?

Jitendra Kumar: That's the beauty of Panchayat, even though Abhishek is the same character, the world around him keeps changing. So there's always something new. In Season 1, he was mostly reacting, whether it was irritation, confusion, or loneliness. It took me a week to get into that rhythm. But now, Abhishek feels like second nature to me. Each season adds new layers to his personality.

Jitendra Kumar Reflects On Working In Panchayat (Photo: Special Arrangement)

ETV Bharat: What is the most meaningful compliment you've received for your role in Panchayat?

Jitendra Kumar: The messages I get from people living far from cities, workers in mining towns, people in isolated regions, they often send photos and say things like, "I'm watching Panchayat, it feels like our life." That's incredibly touching. When someone says your work reflects their real life, it's the highest form of praise. It is a reminder that this story belongs to everyone.

ETV Bharat: The show is called Panchayat, which also means village gossip. Do you indulge in any real-life "Panchayat" with your friends?

Jitendra Kumar (laughs): Of course! We all do, in our own way. My friends and I have our own little 'Panchayat Mandal' where we sit, chat, and unwind. Everyone gossips, some do it subtly, some openly. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone, it's all in good fun.

ETV Bharat: How do you deal with social media, likes, comments, and the negativity that sometimes comes with it?

Jitendra Kumar (smiling): I think I should learn from Neenaji here! Social media is a mixed bag. You get love, but there's also trolling. I mostly post work-related updates. I avoid sharing too much about my personal life. The less you give, the less they get to feed on. It's better to focus on your craft and not take everything to heart.

ETV Bharat: Fans are always curious about the love story between Abhishek and Rinki. Does Season 4 explore that more?

Jitendra Kumar: Honestly, the makers and we as actors never focused too much on that aspect. In village settings, love stories are subtle, almost hidden. What's already there feels right. We didn't want to force it just for drama. The balance between all characters is the show's real strength. That simplicity is what makes Panchayat different.

ETV Bharat: Final thoughts? How do you feel looking back at this journey?

Jitendra Kumar: I feel grateful. Panchayat is not just a show, it's an emotion for many people, and for me too. The way it has made a home in people's hearts is something I'll always cherish. It's rare to be part of a story that feels so real, so rooted, and yet universally loved.