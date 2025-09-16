ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Jeethu Joseph On Mirage: Reveals Why Asif Ali Said Yes And How Casting Was The Toughest Part

Jeethu Joseph On Mirage: Reveals Why Asif Ali Said Yes And How Casting Was The Toughest Part ( Photo: ETV Bharat, Film Poster )

Malayalam cinema witnessed a turning point with the 2013 film Drishyam, which was not only the first Mollywood movie to cross the Rs 50 crore mark but also a movie whose success led to victorious remakes in other languages. However, director Jeethu Joseph admits he never imagined its historic success.

"If I had been sure that Drishyam would be such a huge success, I would have produced it myself," Jeethu said in an interview with ETV Bharat while promoting his latest film, Mirage, starring Asif Ali. The director also spoke about balancing three projects - Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, and Drishyam 3 - while reflecting on his career, successes, failures, and the weight of being called the "Director of Drishyam."

Jeethu Joseph (Photo: ETV Bharat)

On handling three big projects at once

"Writing a script requires more time than shooting a film. These scripts are not written by me. If the script is already finished, then with proper planning, shooting can be wrapped up quickly. Behind every film, it's not just me; it's also a strong team working with me. Once the script is ready, I hand it over to them. Even if I am busy with another project, my team takes care of pre-production. That's what allows me to move from one film to another quickly," Jeethu explained.

He clarified that doing multiple films at once was circumstantial: "Personally, I don't wish to do so many films in a year. This is just how the situation unfolded. If Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan had been finished last year itself, it wouldn't have looked like I was handling so many projects simultaneously."

Mirage Poster (Photo: Film Poster)

On being called the "Director of Drishyam"

"Whichever film I make, it will always be referred to as a film from the director of Drishyam. That's natural," Jeethu said. "Honestly, being labelled 'Drishyam Director' makes me a little uncomfortable, because I've made many films since then, and I'd like to be known for those too. But I know that label won't go away anytime soon, even if I make many more good films."

On his love for different genres

While Jeethu is often associated with thrillers, he insists he enjoys working across genres. "I make all kinds of films - comedies and emotional dramas too. Personally, my favourite among my works is Life of Josutty. I like simple films about life. Movies like Sandesam and Gandhinagar 2nd Street are what I often revisit," he shared.

On Mirage and why Asif Ali was cast

"Mirage is a different kind of thriller - something Malayali audiences haven't seen before. From afar, the issues may seem simple, but the closer you get, the bigger and more complex they become. That's why the film is called Mirage," the director said.