INTERVIEW | Jeethu Joseph On Mirage: Reveals Why Asif Ali Said Yes And How Casting Was The Toughest Part
Jeethu Joseph discusses Mirage, handling multiple projects, challenges of comedy, and the future of Drishyam 3 in conversation with ETV Bharat's Akki Vinayak.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 16, 2025 at 7:45 PM IST
Malayalam cinema witnessed a turning point with the 2013 film Drishyam, which was not only the first Mollywood movie to cross the Rs 50 crore mark but also a movie whose success led to victorious remakes in other languages. However, director Jeethu Joseph admits he never imagined its historic success.
"If I had been sure that Drishyam would be such a huge success, I would have produced it myself," Jeethu said in an interview with ETV Bharat while promoting his latest film, Mirage, starring Asif Ali. The director also spoke about balancing three projects - Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, and Drishyam 3 - while reflecting on his career, successes, failures, and the weight of being called the "Director of Drishyam."
On handling three big projects at once
"Writing a script requires more time than shooting a film. These scripts are not written by me. If the script is already finished, then with proper planning, shooting can be wrapped up quickly. Behind every film, it's not just me; it's also a strong team working with me. Once the script is ready, I hand it over to them. Even if I am busy with another project, my team takes care of pre-production. That's what allows me to move from one film to another quickly," Jeethu explained.
He clarified that doing multiple films at once was circumstantial: "Personally, I don't wish to do so many films in a year. This is just how the situation unfolded. If Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan had been finished last year itself, it wouldn't have looked like I was handling so many projects simultaneously."
On being called the "Director of Drishyam"
"Whichever film I make, it will always be referred to as a film from the director of Drishyam. That's natural," Jeethu said. "Honestly, being labelled 'Drishyam Director' makes me a little uncomfortable, because I've made many films since then, and I'd like to be known for those too. But I know that label won't go away anytime soon, even if I make many more good films."
On his love for different genres
While Jeethu is often associated with thrillers, he insists he enjoys working across genres. "I make all kinds of films - comedies and emotional dramas too. Personally, my favourite among my works is Life of Josutty. I like simple films about life. Movies like Sandesam and Gandhinagar 2nd Street are what I often revisit," he shared.
On Mirage and why Asif Ali was cast
"Mirage is a different kind of thriller - something Malayali audiences haven't seen before. From afar, the issues may seem simple, but the closer you get, the bigger and more complex they become. That's why the film is called Mirage," the director said.
On casting Asif Ali, Jeethu recalled: "Initially, Mirage was planned as a Hindi film. The male lead had less importance, so many actors rejected it. When I narrated it to Asif, he only asked me one thing - 'Does my character have something important to do?' He never asked whether the film was heroine-centric or whether his screen space was less. That's how the project moved forward quickly." He stated that the toughest part of Mirage was casting: "Everything else was manageable with proper planning."
On star value versus story
"The most important thing is the story. Characters should come from the story, and actors should come according to the characters. But yes, some people demand heroism or more screen space. That's their choice. Actors like Asif Ali never demand such things. All they care about is whether the role and the story are strong enough."
On comedies versus thrillers
Jeethu, who also wrote and directed comedies like My Boss and Life of Josutty, said, "I'd love to make more comedy films. But there's one reason I hesitate - if a comedy goes wrong, it's a huge setback. Thrillers are easier that way - music and editing can fix certain issues. With comedy, the foundation is timing. If comedy fails at the start, the whole film collapses. Nothing is more humiliating than a failed comedy."
On actor improvisations
"I always allow improvisations, especially in comedies. If an actor suggests something that works, I welcome it. Ego has no place there. We make films for audiences to entertain them. Accepting good ideas only improves the film," he said.
On Drishyam remakes and Drishyam 3
Speaking about the remakes, Jeethu said, "I understand the cultural changes made in remakes. But yes, sometimes I feel they could have done better. Still, it's always the director's decision, and they have the freedom to do so."
On the much-anticipated Drishyam 3, he revealed, "The script is fully complete. The English translation has already been sent for remakes in other languages. The plan is to shoot simultaneously in Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu, but the original will be in Malayalam. Filming is expected to start this month."
He also revealed the inspiration, "After Drishyam 2, audiences everywhere began asking about a third part. Initially, I didn't want to, but one small thought from my co-writer, Santhi Mayadevi, pushed me to start developing the story. This film will be very different from the first two parts."
On predicting success
"It's impossible to predict a film's success. If I could, I would have produced Drishyam myself. All we can do is make the best film possible - the rest lies in the hands of the audience. Mirage hits theatres on September 19. Let's see how audiences respond."
On actors who amazed him
"I've worked with many actors, but Mohanlal amazed me the most. With Drishyam 1, there was one scene where I couldn't explain how to deliver the reaction. He pulled it off so naturally in a single take - it left me stunned. That's Mohanlal for you."
