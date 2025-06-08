INTERVIEW | From TV To OTT, Ektaa Kapoor Reflects On 3 Decades Of Storytelling: 'Feels Like A Movie'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor turned 50 on Saturday, which is a milestone in her life and also a celebration of 30 years in the business. Daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra, Ektaa is a pioneer of the Indian television landscape and changed the way stories are told in the digital space. Whether it was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or The Dirty Picture, or her OTT platform Alt Balaji, Ekta has been ahead of the game from day one.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ektaa shared her journey, her outlook on the future and the mindset she has held after 30 years in the industry.
Q&A With Ekta Kapoor
Q: Turning 50 and completing 30 years in the business - how do you feel?
Ektaa: These moments are very emotional for me. When I look back, it feels like a movie filled with highs and lows, learning, struggle and success. But the journey isn't over. I'm still learning every day. Honestly, for me, producing is a passion, not a profession. It's about connecting with people's emotions. This journey shaped me and continues to do so.
Q: Have you ever thought of acting?
Ektaa: Never. I've always believed that I belong behind the camera. My goal has always been to tell stories. When people trust content with my name on it, that's the biggest reward.
Q: From TV hits like Kasauti Zindagi Ki to launching Alt Balaji, how has your content journey evolved?
Ektaa: It has been a very exciting shift. TV gave me identity. But times changed, and so did storytelling platforms. When I launched Alt Balaji, it was a chance to explore bold, real, and relevant themes. Shows like Lock Upp or The Married Woman couldn't have aired on traditional TV. OTT gave me the freedom to create without filters. It was not just a platform shift, it was a creative revolution for me.
Q: You've been working on some exciting new projects like Bhoot Bangla. Tell us more.
Ektaa: I love trying new things. Collaborating with fresh minds like TVF brings great energy. Bhoot Bangla is a mix of horror and comedy, and the return of Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan makes it even more fun. I believe the audience will enjoy it.
Q: You've received prestigious awards like the Padma Shri and the International Emmy. How do you see them?
Ektaa: These awards are not just mine. They belong to my entire team. The International Emmy put Indian stories on the global map. The Padma Shri is the country's love and trust. These recognitions give me more responsibility. I want to keep telling meaningful stories that touch hearts.
Q: What can we expect from you next?
Ektaa: More powerful web series, films that focus on women, and maybe a return of some old favourite franchises. My goal is to create content that entertains, inspires, and makes people think. I always aim to offer something new.
Q: Why did you choose Smriti Irani again for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?
Ektaa: Smriti is perfect for Tulsi. She didn't just play a character, she became a role model for millions. Even today, people remember her as Tulsi. Though she's a Union Minister now, her impact as Tulsi is still strong. If she returns, it will be a historic moment in television. Her presence gives the role an emotional depth that no one else can bring.
Ekta Kapoor's Legacy Moves Ahead with Netflix Collaboration
As Ektaa continues to expand her creative world, another big milestone has been her new partnership with Netflix. The deal covers both films and series and will be executed through her companies, Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Balaji Digital.
Netflix's India content head, Monika Shergill, praised Ektaa's storytelling instinct and her role in shaping Indian pop culture. "Her stories connected with people even before hashtags were a thing," she said. Ektaa said this partnership is a new chapter where culturally rooted and emotionally powerful stories will be brought to global viewers. She also said, "This is not just a deal, but a chance to exceed the boundaries of creative enjoyment, and to get to the world with stories that matter."
Balaji and Netflix have already partnered on Kathal, Pagglait, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Now, fans can look forward to more original and daring storytelling for the streaming platform.
