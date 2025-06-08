ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | From TV To OTT, Ektaa Kapoor Reflects On 3 Decades Of Storytelling: 'Feels Like A Movie'

Producer Ektaa Kapoor turned 50 on Saturday, which is a milestone in her life and also a celebration of 30 years in the business. Daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra, Ektaa is a pioneer of the Indian television landscape and changed the way stories are told in the digital space. Whether it was Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or The Dirty Picture, or her OTT platform Alt Balaji, Ekta has been ahead of the game from day one.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ektaa shared her journey, her outlook on the future and the mindset she has held after 30 years in the industry.

Q&A With Ekta Kapoor

Q: Turning 50 and completing 30 years in the business - how do you feel?

Ektaa: These moments are very emotional for me. When I look back, it feels like a movie filled with highs and lows, learning, struggle and success. But the journey isn't over. I'm still learning every day. Honestly, for me, producing is a passion, not a profession. It's about connecting with people's emotions. This journey shaped me and continues to do so.

Q: Have you ever thought of acting?

Ektaa: Never. I've always believed that I belong behind the camera. My goal has always been to tell stories. When people trust content with my name on it, that's the biggest reward.

Q: From TV hits like Kasauti Zindagi Ki to launching Alt Balaji, how has your content journey evolved?

Ektaa: It has been a very exciting shift. TV gave me identity. But times changed, and so did storytelling platforms. When I launched Alt Balaji, it was a chance to explore bold, real, and relevant themes. Shows like Lock Upp or The Married Woman couldn't have aired on traditional TV. OTT gave me the freedom to create without filters. It was not just a platform shift, it was a creative revolution for me.