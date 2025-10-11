ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | 'By 3 AM, Rishab Shetty Was Already Shooting Another Scene': Bala Rajwadi Reveals Untold Stories From Kantara Chapter 1 Set

Kannada movie Kantara Chapter 1, produced, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has been hailed as a cinematic marvel - one that seamlessly blends folklore, devotion, and raw human emotion. Produced by Hombale Films, the flick has swept away the audience as well as critics, receiving mass appreciation for its narrative and technical brilliance.

Just a week after its release, Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered records by grossing over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Fans, film enthusiasts, and even industry veterans have praised it as a "masterpiece" and "a divine experience on screen."

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, actor Bala Rajwadi, who portrayed the tribal leader Jabbajja in the film, opened up about his shooting experience, his role preparation, the gruelling schedules, and what it was like working under Rishab Shetty.

Q: You were the leader of the Ishwarana Hoodota tribe in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. How did you get that role, and what was the shooting process like?

Bala Rajwadi: "It's the role of Jabbajja - the leader of the forest tribe. I got a call from the production house, and after my look test and costume trial, the role was finalised. We then went through several workshops - practising fight sequences, running through the forest, coordinating with other cast members, and preparing for the scenes that show the unity of the tribal community. Many of us even learned Kalaripayattu. We practised the fight scenes without ropes. For the climax sequence, rehearsals went on for two to three days. Rishab Shetty himself participated in those rehearsals. Finally, we moved deep into the forest near the tribal huts and rehearsed multiple times before we began shooting."

Q: How long did it take for your makeup each day, and how many days were you part of the shoot?

Bala Rajwadi: "The shooting experience was very different. As Rishab Shetty himself said, we worked day and night without sleep. I was part of the shoot for 96 days. Sometimes we couldn't even tell whether it was day or night. Shooting often began around 3 am. It took about two hours for me to get into makeup each day. During that time, we could either meditate or take a short nap."