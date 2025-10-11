INTERVIEW | 'By 3 AM, Rishab Shetty Was Already Shooting Another Scene': Bala Rajwadi Reveals Untold Stories From Kantara Chapter 1 Set
Kantara Chapter 1 actor Bala Rajwadi reveals his 96-day shoot experience, praises Rishab Shetty's sleepless dedication, and shares behind-the-scenes insights from the blockbuster's making.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:06 PM IST
Kannada movie Kantara Chapter 1, produced, written, and headlined by Rishab Shetty, has been hailed as a cinematic marvel - one that seamlessly blends folklore, devotion, and raw human emotion. Produced by Hombale Films, the flick has swept away the audience as well as critics, receiving mass appreciation for its narrative and technical brilliance.
Just a week after its release, Kantara Chapter 1 has shattered records by grossing over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Fans, film enthusiasts, and even industry veterans have praised it as a "masterpiece" and "a divine experience on screen."
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, actor Bala Rajwadi, who portrayed the tribal leader Jabbajja in the film, opened up about his shooting experience, his role preparation, the gruelling schedules, and what it was like working under Rishab Shetty.
Q: You were the leader of the Ishwarana Hoodota tribe in Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. How did you get that role, and what was the shooting process like?
Bala Rajwadi: "It's the role of Jabbajja - the leader of the forest tribe. I got a call from the production house, and after my look test and costume trial, the role was finalised. We then went through several workshops - practising fight sequences, running through the forest, coordinating with other cast members, and preparing for the scenes that show the unity of the tribal community. Many of us even learned Kalaripayattu. We practised the fight scenes without ropes. For the climax sequence, rehearsals went on for two to three days. Rishab Shetty himself participated in those rehearsals. Finally, we moved deep into the forest near the tribal huts and rehearsed multiple times before we began shooting."
Q: How long did it take for your makeup each day, and how many days were you part of the shoot?
Bala Rajwadi: "The shooting experience was very different. As Rishab Shetty himself said, we worked day and night without sleep. I was part of the shoot for 96 days. Sometimes we couldn't even tell whether it was day or night. Shooting often began around 3 am. It took about two hours for me to get into makeup each day. During that time, we could either meditate or take a short nap."
Q: What was it like working with Rishab Shetty?
Bala Rajwadi: "He carried the entire production on his shoulders - as both an actor and a director. He toiled day and night without sleep. When we arrived at the set at 3 am, Rishab Shetty would already be filming scenes with other actors. He was immersed in every detail - lighting to the point of ensuring each shot looked exactly the way he wanted it to. We saw his sleepless hard work and dedication with our own eyes."
Q: The movie has garnered a huge amount of appreciation and has performed incredibly at the box office. How does it feel to be a part of such a blockbuster?
Bala Rajwadi: "It's a moment of pride for the Kannada film industry to receive worldwide recognition. The level of appreciation we're receiving is extraordinary. From the light boys to Rishab Shetty himself, everyone worked incredibly hard. It's a mix of happiness and emotion for all of us."
Q: How was it portraying the tribal leader alongside Rishab Shetty?
Bala Rajwadi: "It was an amazing experience. Rishab Shetty has a childlike personality - a dreamer at heart. His conduct, his interactions with thousands of co-artists, and his performance as both actor and director are beyond words. Despite the enormous pressure, I never once saw him lose his temper or shout at anyone during those 96 days of shooting. He's a person who always works with complete energy and positivity."
Q: You're often remembered for your roles as a villain or as a father. Do you think this film's success will bring more opportunities your way?
Bala Rajwadi: "That's true - offers are already coming in. We actors perform whatever roles we are given - that's our strength."
Q: Finally, how would you describe Kantara Chapter 1?
Bala Rajwadi: "It was an unforgettable experience - a film that will remain etched in memory. Hombale Films produced it on a massive scale. There's so much to learn from this one project alone."
Kantara Chapter 1 also features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles. The film, which blends spirituality, folklore, and intense drama, continues to dominate the box office, with global earnings nearing Rs 550 crore, including Rs 359.75 crore from India alone.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | 'Every Big Project Faces Difficulties, And Ours Was No Different': Kantara Chapter 1 Co-writer Anirudh Mahesh
- INTERVIEW | Arjun Raj On Rishab Shetty's Dedication To Stunts; Says Kantara Chapter 1 Interval Fight Can't Be Recreated
- INTERVIEW | Untold Story Of Mayabini Ratir Bukut: Manas Barua Reveals Why Zubeen Garg Had To Write The Song Twice