INTERVIEW | Bahul Ramesh On Kerala Crime Files 2, Replacing Aju & Casting Arjun: 'That Smile Gave Us Ayyappan'

The Malayalam crime web series Kerala Crime Files, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023, has returned with a new season, now streaming on JioCinema. Titled Kerala Crime Files: The Search for C.P.O Ambili Raju, the second season promises an intense narrative shift, introducing fresh characters and a new storyline.

While the first season, written by Ashiq Aimar and directed by Ahammed Khabeer, featured Aju Varghese and Lal in prominent roles, the new chapter stars Arjun Radhakrishnan in the lead. The second season is written by Bahul Ramesh, known for his work in Kishkindha Kaandam.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Bahul Ramesh opened up about his journey into the series, the writing process, and what viewers can expect from the dramatic climax of the season.

Bahul Ramesh

Q: How did your entry into Kerala Crime Files Season 2 happen?

A: One day, Ahammed Khabeer called me. It was after we wrapped shooting for Kishkindha Kaandam. He told me Hotstar had asked about doing Kerala Crime Files Season 2 and asked if I'd be interested in doing it with him. Ahammed Ikka and cinematographer Jithin Stansilaus are close friends of mine. So I happily accepted the opportunity to work with them.

Q: The storytelling style of Kerala Crime Files 2 is quite different. Could you elaborate?

A: The idea was to move away from usual templates and formulas and try to establish a distinct identity. I worked within my limitations to achieve that as best as I could. Unlike the first season, which dealt with a sex worker's murder, Season 2 explores the case of a missing police officer, making it completely different.

Bahul Ramesh

Q: Was the difference due to the change in writer?

A: The story in the first season was based on a real incident. So it could only be developed within certain limits. But Season 2 is entirely fictional. That gave more freedom in writing. That could be the reason behind the tonal difference.

Q: Why was Arjun Radhakrishnan brought in as the lead instead of Aju Varghese?

A: That was Ahammed's insistence from the start. He wanted to bring in a new lead for Season 2. He said the characters played by Aju Varghese, Lal, Navas Vallikkunnu, Sanju Sanichen, and Zhins Shan in Season 1 could appear in cameo roles. While writing the story, Arjun wasn't initially in mind; it was decided only later.

Q: Indrans and Harisree Ashokan are known for different types of roles. Why cast them in such serious roles?

A: We all wanted to break away from typecasting and try new actors in serious roles. One day, Ahammed visited Arjun Ashokan's house and was welcomed at the door by Harisree Ashokan. Upon seeing him and his smile, Ahammed had a sudden idea - what if Ashokan Chettan played Ayyappan? He called me right away and shared the idea. That smile at the door led to casting him as Ayyappan.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Q: At the climax, Ayyappan's killer is found, but Ambili is still missing. Why such an ending?

A: Stories that don't spell out everything and invite viewers to become part of the narrative are always better. If everything is shown, people forget it soon after. But with endings like this, they think and discuss it for at least five minutes. I personally enjoy such films and books - it's about respecting the audience's intelligence.

Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Q: Where is C.P.O Ambili Raju actually?

A: (Smiles) I won't say. There are hints scattered throughout the series. It's better left for viewers to piece together themselves for a more immersive experience.

Q: If KCF 3 happens, will it show what happened to Ambili?

A: No. If a third season happens, it will be a new story with new circumstances.

Q: The series features harsh language that isn't muted. Was that necessary?

A: These are words commonly used in real life. None of us lives a robotic life. Each character has a distinct identity - what works for Noble doesn't for Ambili, and what works for Ambili doesn't for Ayyappan. Dialogues were written in line with their individual personalities.

Kerala Crime Files 2 Team

Q: Will there be a KCF 3? If yes, will Bahul Ramesh write it?

A: Yes, there will be a KCF 3. But not immediately. Ahammed is currently busy with another film. Only after that can Season 3 proceed. I'm also engaged with another project at the moment.

Q: If you had written for Season 1, would you have changed the story?

A: That's hard to say. Season 1 was based on a real case, so it naturally followed that thread. Even if I had worked on it, I don't think major changes would have been necessary.

Kerala Crime Files 2 Team

Q: You debuted with Kishkindha Kaandam and then wrote for KCF 2. Can you talk about your journey from cinematographer to writer and the challenges involved?

A: Writing was always a passion from a young age. But I entered the cinema as a cinematographer. The COVID lockdown gave me the opportunity to write Kishkindha Kaandam. I wouldn't say there were major challenges - in fact, it's been beneficial. Being a cinematographer helps in writing because of the technical knowledge you gain behind the camera. It works the other way, too.

Q: In future projects, which role will you take - writer or cinematographer? Which do you prefer?

A: I enjoy both. I'd love to continue doing both, if opportunities arise.

Kerala Crime Files 2 Team

Q: Any new projects?

A: Yes. I'm currently working on a new project with the Kishkindha Kaandam team. I'm contributing both as writer and cinematographer. The title isn't finalised yet. Sandeep Pradeep plays the lead.

Q: What was Bahul Ramesh like before entering films?

A: I pursued a degree in Visual Communications, followed by a post-graduate course in Cinematography. From 2014 to 2017, I worked as a cinematographer for many short films. One of them, Graceville, helped me land opportunities in the film industry.

Q: Tell us about your family and hometown.

A: I'm from Payyannur. My father's name is Ramesan, and my mother, Preetha, is a teacher. I have a small family - my wife Pooja and our three-year-old daughter Isai.