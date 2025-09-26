ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Arjun Raj On Rishab Shetty's Dedication To Stunts; Says Kantara Chapter 1 Interval Fight Can't Be Recreated

Arjun Raj On Rishab Shetty's Dedication To Stunts; Says Kantara Chapter 1 Interval Fight Can't Be Recreated ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is already one of the most talked-about films of the year. Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

The film boasts a team of five stunt choreographers, including Hollywood stunt director Todor Lazarov and noted Indian names like Ram-Lakshman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. From Karnataka, action director Arjun Raj has played a key role, choreographing the film's interval and climax sequences.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, Arjun Raj shared insights about his challenging three-year journey with Rishab Shetty, and the risks of shooting in dense forests.

Kantara Chapter 1 shoot (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q: How was your collaboration with Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1?

Arjun Raj: "There are several high-voltage action sequences in this film. I choreographed five of the major fights and directed another four to five smaller ones. Each sequence demanded extensive practice, often stretching over a month."

"We worked in a unique way. First, we would design a fight with our team of fighters, shoot a demo, edit it, and present it to Rishab sir. He would carefully study it and suggest changes if needed. Only after rehearsing several times with him did we move to the actual shoot. His level of involvement was extraordinary; he practised each stunt for 20 to 25 days before filming."

Q: The trailer hinted at massive action, including war sequences and stunts in the forest. Which ones did you direct?

Arjun Raj: "I was part of almost all major action blocks. The war sequence and the forest fights were particularly mine to choreograph. These are pivotal sequences in the film, and they have deliberately not been revealed in the trailer. Audiences must experience them only on the big screen."

"What makes these sequences special is that they are not just fights added for entertainment. Every action block grows organically out of the story. We focused on authenticity and natural execution instead of flashy, out-of-place stunts."

Kantara Chapter 1 shoot (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Q: You spent three years on this project. What was that journey like with Rishab Shetty?

Arjun Raj: "This film demanded time because action plays a crucial role in the narrative. Shooting in real forests required us to be thoroughly prepared. Risky stunts had to be rehearsed multiple times, and we made sure all safety measures were in place."

"Working alongside Rishab sir for three years was a learning experience. Since the action was tied so closely to the story, we had to align ourselves with the director's vision throughout."

Q: Behind-the-scenes videos show challenging shoots in forests during the day and night. How difficult was it?