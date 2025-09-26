INTERVIEW | Arjun Raj On Rishab Shetty's Dedication To Stunts; Says Kantara Chapter 1 Interval Fight Can't Be Recreated
Action director Arjun Raj reveals Rishab Shetty's fearless dedication in Kantara Chapter 1, sharing insights on risky action scenes and a three-year journey together.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is already one of the most talked-about films of the year. Starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.
The film boasts a team of five stunt choreographers, including Hollywood stunt director Todor Lazarov and noted Indian names like Ram-Lakshman, Mahesh Mathew, and Mithun Singh Rajput. From Karnataka, action director Arjun Raj has played a key role, choreographing the film's interval and climax sequences.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat's Ravikumar MK, Arjun Raj shared insights about his challenging three-year journey with Rishab Shetty, and the risks of shooting in dense forests.
Q: How was your collaboration with Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1?
Arjun Raj: "There are several high-voltage action sequences in this film. I choreographed five of the major fights and directed another four to five smaller ones. Each sequence demanded extensive practice, often stretching over a month."
"We worked in a unique way. First, we would design a fight with our team of fighters, shoot a demo, edit it, and present it to Rishab sir. He would carefully study it and suggest changes if needed. Only after rehearsing several times with him did we move to the actual shoot. His level of involvement was extraordinary; he practised each stunt for 20 to 25 days before filming."
Q: The trailer hinted at massive action, including war sequences and stunts in the forest. Which ones did you direct?
Arjun Raj: "I was part of almost all major action blocks. The war sequence and the forest fights were particularly mine to choreograph. These are pivotal sequences in the film, and they have deliberately not been revealed in the trailer. Audiences must experience them only on the big screen."
"What makes these sequences special is that they are not just fights added for entertainment. Every action block grows organically out of the story. We focused on authenticity and natural execution instead of flashy, out-of-place stunts."
Q: You spent three years on this project. What was that journey like with Rishab Shetty?
Arjun Raj: "This film demanded time because action plays a crucial role in the narrative. Shooting in real forests required us to be thoroughly prepared. Risky stunts had to be rehearsed multiple times, and we made sure all safety measures were in place."
"Working alongside Rishab sir for three years was a learning experience. Since the action was tied so closely to the story, we had to align ourselves with the director's vision throughout."
Q: Behind-the-scenes videos show challenging shoots in forests during the day and night. How difficult was it?
Arjun Raj: "Nature was our biggest challenge. Rain caused significant delays, particularly during the monsoon. We had to match the look of ancient forests, as they would have appeared centuries ago, which required us to shoot in untouched, dense locations. Many times, there was no mobile network or connectivity. Filming action in such isolated regions was extremely demanding. What was planned as a 20-day schedule often stretched into 40 days due to unpredictable weather."
Q: Rishab Shetty performed without a stunt double. How did you handle that?
Arjun Raj: "In Kantara, the hero had to perform his own stunts. Since the story demanded realism, we could not use a body double. Rishab sir's physique is also very unique - it wouldn't match with a dupe. We rehearsed every stunt multiple times before filming, which gave him the confidence to attempt even the riskiest ones. It's a matter of pride that he performed every single stunt himself. Not many actors today take that risk."
Q: What do you say about his effort and determination?
Arjun Raj: "Some stunts were so tough that even professional stuntmen would hesitate. While retakes due to lighting or camera problems, Rishab sir would give a smile and say, 'I'll do it till I live.' From that one dialogue alone, the whole team got inspired. He never compromised on quality, no matter how dangerous the stunt. His energy pushed all of us to give our best."
Q: Did accidents or setbacks on set disturb you?
Arjun Raj: "We're creating a movie that speaks about Kannada cinema to the global audience. We had thousands of people on set, and we knew the responsibility was huge. Of course, there were challenging times, but the excitement of narrating a story rooted in our soil gave us a boost. Personally, I felt proud to contribute to something so meaningful."
Q: Which action sequence is closest to your heart?
Arjun Raj: "The interval and climax sequences are my favourites. The interval fight, in particular, was the first big sequence I choreographed with Rishab sir. His acting, combined with the action, makes it unforgettable. I believe this sequence cannot be recreated by anyone else. It's that unique. I'm confident that not only India but the entire world will appreciate it once they watch the film."
Q: How would you describe your bonding with Rishab Shetty during these three years?
Arjun Raj: "His energy is infectious. Even while juggling acting and directing, he never once slowed down. Whether it was heavy rains or scorching heat in the forest, his enthusiasm never dropped. That energy kept us moving for three years. Working with him feels like being carried forward by sheer willpower."
Q: Rishab Shetty's wife, Pragathi Shetty, was also involved in the project. How supportive was she?
Arjun Raj: "Her support was immense. She was heading a department in the film. During risky stunt days, we would ask her to arrive late on set so she wouldn't witness the dangers directly. We all worked like a family. Pragathi ma'am's presence and encouragement were vital to the smooth running of the shoot."
Q: Do you think this film will open bigger doors for you?
Arjun Raj: "For me, Kantara is already a blessing, a gift from God. Let the film be released first. After that, whatever opportunities come, we'll see."
With previous credits in films like Rider, Ghost, Garadi, and Yuva, Arjun Raj has already established himself as a reliable stunt director. But with Kantara Chapter 1, his work is expected to be recognised on a global scale.
Hombale Films, known for blockbusters like KGF and Salaar, has left no stone unturned to make Kantara Chapter 1 an international spectacle.