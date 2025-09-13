Interview | Anup Jalota To Mentor New Singers Through Mission 500; Aims To Take Bhajans Worldwide
Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota talks about Mission 500 that aims to train and promote 500 spiritual singers worldwide.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 13, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST|
Updated : September 13, 2025 at 1:04 PM IST
Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has launched a unique campaign called Mission 500. Through this initiative, he aims to discover and train 500 spiritual singers from across the world. The mission also provides a platform for these singers to showcase their talent and spread India's devotional music globally.
Anup Jalota, who has been performing for more than six decades, says this mission is close to his heart. "I have sung for 63 years and performed in more than 7,500 concerts worldwide. My people, my Sanatan Dharma, and my country have given me immense love. Now, through Mission 500, I want to guide 500 singers and build a family of spiritual singers. These singers will carry forward our culture, our music, and the pride of India," Jalota told ETV Bharat's Sachin Parab.
Training and platform for 500 singers
So far, 100 singers have already been selected under Mission 500. The rest will be chosen soon. The campaign is being led by Draksha Sharma, with filmmakers Ajay Kumar Jain and Sanjukta Jain playing a key role. Jalota says this is not just a music program but a spiritual movement that will revive the power of Sanatan Bhakti and devotional music.
First release: Mere Krishna
The first song under this mission, Mere Krishna, features debutant singer Karishma Bachhav from Thane. The song is presented by Anup Jalota and celebrates Lord Krishna and the magic of his flute. Written by Vinay Vishwakarma and composed by Rohit Sinha, the track has been shot in the scenic mountains, rivers, and forests of Assam. The music video also highlights Assam's dance culture.
The video has been directed by Ajay Kumar Jain and Sanjukta Jain, who are known for their hit romantic music videos with T-Series. Speaking about the project, the directors said, "Mere Krishna is not just a music video, it's an experience of devotion, landscapes, and divine emotions coming together."
Karishma Bachhav expressed her excitement, saying, "I feel lucky to be chosen by Anup Ji for this mission. I believe Mission 500 will set a world record for devotional music."
Spiritual music as therapy
According to Draksha Sharma, spiritual music is more than entertainment. "In today's stressful world, devotional music works like therapy. This campaign is not just about songs; it is about cultural and spiritual pride," she said.
YouTube as the new platform
Unlike the past when singers relied on cassettes, TV, and live concerts, today's artists are reaching audiences directly through YouTube and social media. Jalota's YouTube channel, which already has more than 5 lakh subscribers, will be the main platform for showcasing these new talents. With growing digital viewership, this will also help singers earn through views, sponsorships, and memberships.
About Anup Jalota
Known as Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota has gifted the world with evergreen bhajans like Aisi Lagi Lagan, Jag Mein Sundar Hai Do Naam, Radha Ke Bina Shyam Adha, and Prabhuji Tum Chandan Hum Paani. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2012, Jalota continues to inspire generations with his devotional singing.
With Mission 500, he now hopes to create a legacy by preparing the next generation of spiritual singers who will carry the flame of devotion to the global stage.
Read More