Interview | Anup Jalota To Mentor New Singers Through Mission 500; Aims To Take Bhajans Worldwide

Mumbai: Padma Shri awardee and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota has launched a unique campaign called Mission 500. Through this initiative, he aims to discover and train 500 spiritual singers from across the world. The mission also provides a platform for these singers to showcase their talent and spread India's devotional music globally.

Anup Jalota, who has been performing for more than six decades, says this mission is close to his heart. "I have sung for 63 years and performed in more than 7,500 concerts worldwide. My people, my Sanatan Dharma, and my country have given me immense love. Now, through Mission 500, I want to guide 500 singers and build a family of spiritual singers. These singers will carry forward our culture, our music, and the pride of India," Jalota told ETV Bharat's Sachin Parab.

Anup Jalota launches Mission 500 to promote new spiritual singers (Video: ETV Bharat)

Training and platform for 500 singers

So far, 100 singers have already been selected under Mission 500. The rest will be chosen soon. The campaign is being led by Draksha Sharma, with filmmakers Ajay Kumar Jain and Sanjukta Jain playing a key role. Jalota says this is not just a music program but a spiritual movement that will revive the power of Sanatan Bhakti and devotional music.

First release: Mere Krishna

The first song under this mission, Mere Krishna, features debutant singer Karishma Bachhav from Thane. The song is presented by Anup Jalota and celebrates Lord Krishna and the magic of his flute. Written by Vinay Vishwakarma and composed by Rohit Sinha, the track has been shot in the scenic mountains, rivers, and forests of Assam. The music video also highlights Assam's dance culture.