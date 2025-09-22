ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Aimee Barua Says Zubeen Garg Will Live Forever Like Bhupen Hazarika; Opens Up On India's Oscar Entry Homebound

Kolkata: Popular Assamese actress, director, and producer Aimee Baruah, who has won three National Awards, was recently in Kolkata for the announcement of India's official entry to the Oscars. The Hindi film Homebound will represent the country at the global stage this year, and Aimee is on the Oscar jury. While speaking about this proud moment for Indian cinema, the actress also became emotional as she remembered her first co-actor and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently.

In Memory Of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg's sudden death has left Assam in deep mourning, and for Aimee, the loss is deeply personal. She had started her career in acting at the age of 14, and Zubeen was her first co-star. Reminiscing about those times, she said, "I still cannot believe that Zubeen Da is no more. I have been acting since a very young age. My first film was when I was just 14 years old. And that film was with Zubeen Da. I was in Class Nine then. He treated me like a younger sister. I received so much affection from him. What an incredibly talented person he was! His leaving us so early is not just difficult to accept; it is even harder to believe for me today."

For Aimee, the grief goes beyond the personal. She emphasised that Zubeen's music is an inseparable part of Assamese life. "Not just me, it is a day of mourning for the whole of Assam. Zubeen Da will always remain with us. People of Assam cannot even begin or end their day without his songs. To put it simply, the day feels incomplete without them. Just like Bhupen Hazarika is always in our hearts, Zubeen Da too will remain forever," she said.

Homebound Heads To The Oscars

While her memories of Zubeen da remain etched in her heart, Aimee also had reason to celebrate. This year, she is serving as an Oscar jury member, and India's official entry is the Hindi film Homebound. She spoke with pride about the selection, highlighting how she had seen the film earlier at Cannes.

"This time, I have got the opportunity to be an Oscar jury member. The film that will represent India is Homebound. I watched the film for the second time for the Oscars. Earlier, I had also seen it during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. That day, the audience at Cannes gave the film a standing ovation. It was a proud moment for Indian cinema. That day itself, I knew this film would go far. And now see, it is going to represent India on the Oscar stage. As an Indian, I feel proud."

Kolkata - A City Close To Her Heart

During her stay in Kolkata for the Oscar announcement, Aimee also spoke about her fondness for the city. The actress confessed that she has always been drawn to its charm and culture.

"It has been ten days since I visited Kolkata this time. I love Bengal very much. I have come here many times. This place feels very familiar to me. I like this city a lot. And what I love the most here is the food. The dishes are irresistible - from fish paturi to biryani to shukto, everything is delightful. I must say one thing: the street food of Kolkata is as flavourful and aromatic as five-star hotel cuisine. Whenever I go out, I relish the street food too."