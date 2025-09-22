INTERVIEW | Aimee Barua Says Zubeen Garg Will Live Forever Like Bhupen Hazarika; Opens Up On India's Oscar Entry Homebound
Assamese actress Aimee Barua recalls late singer Zubeen Garg, celebrates Homebound as India's Oscar entry, and shares love for Kolkata.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 22, 2025 at 6:32 PM IST
Kolkata: Popular Assamese actress, director, and producer Aimee Baruah, who has won three National Awards, was recently in Kolkata for the announcement of India's official entry to the Oscars. The Hindi film Homebound will represent the country at the global stage this year, and Aimee is on the Oscar jury. While speaking about this proud moment for Indian cinema, the actress also became emotional as she remembered her first co-actor and legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away recently.
In Memory Of Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg's sudden death has left Assam in deep mourning, and for Aimee, the loss is deeply personal. She had started her career in acting at the age of 14, and Zubeen was her first co-star. Reminiscing about those times, she said, "I still cannot believe that Zubeen Da is no more. I have been acting since a very young age. My first film was when I was just 14 years old. And that film was with Zubeen Da. I was in Class Nine then. He treated me like a younger sister. I received so much affection from him. What an incredibly talented person he was! His leaving us so early is not just difficult to accept; it is even harder to believe for me today."
For Aimee, the grief goes beyond the personal. She emphasised that Zubeen's music is an inseparable part of Assamese life. "Not just me, it is a day of mourning for the whole of Assam. Zubeen Da will always remain with us. People of Assam cannot even begin or end their day without his songs. To put it simply, the day feels incomplete without them. Just like Bhupen Hazarika is always in our hearts, Zubeen Da too will remain forever," she said.
Homebound Heads To The Oscars
While her memories of Zubeen da remain etched in her heart, Aimee also had reason to celebrate. This year, she is serving as an Oscar jury member, and India's official entry is the Hindi film Homebound. She spoke with pride about the selection, highlighting how she had seen the film earlier at Cannes.
"This time, I have got the opportunity to be an Oscar jury member. The film that will represent India is Homebound. I watched the film for the second time for the Oscars. Earlier, I had also seen it during its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. That day, the audience at Cannes gave the film a standing ovation. It was a proud moment for Indian cinema. That day itself, I knew this film would go far. And now see, it is going to represent India on the Oscar stage. As an Indian, I feel proud."
Kolkata - A City Close To Her Heart
During her stay in Kolkata for the Oscar announcement, Aimee also spoke about her fondness for the city. The actress confessed that she has always been drawn to its charm and culture.
"It has been ten days since I visited Kolkata this time. I love Bengal very much. I have come here many times. This place feels very familiar to me. I like this city a lot. And what I love the most here is the food. The dishes are irresistible - from fish paturi to biryani to shukto, everything is delightful. I must say one thing: the street food of Kolkata is as flavourful and aromatic as five-star hotel cuisine. Whenever I go out, I relish the street food too."
Upcoming Projects And Aspirations
On the professional front, Aimee revealed that she is preparing for her next film, which is likely to go on floors next year. Having already won three National Awards, she feels a greater responsibility now.
"After receiving a National Award, the sense of responsibility increases a lot. Earlier, I used to think, if only I could get one National Award. But now, after having received three, I feel I need to think carefully before any new project. I think by next year, one of my films will go on the floors. Assam has many untold stories. I want to bring those stories before the audience. I want people to know them."
Aimee also expressed that she is open to exploring all kinds of roles, big or small. "I am an actress. I am prepared for any role. I want to play all kinds of characters - big or small. Whatever role I get, I will do it with passion."
Interestingly, acting was never her childhood ambition. "I never thought I would become an actress. My father was a Superintendent of Police. I wanted to be like him because wherever he went, people saluted him. So, I too wanted to become like my father. I never realised when I became an actress. I still have many dreams. Whatever work I have done, I have done it with dedication and sincerity. Maybe many of my films didn't do well commercially. But there was never any lack of effort on my part."
Balancing Many Roles
Apart from acting, Aimee is also a successful director and producer. All three of her National Award-winning films were produced under her own banner, making her achievements even more significant. When asked how she balances multiple responsibilities, she said, "If you love your work deeply, then it never feels like a problem. Whatever I have done, I have done with love. I never thought I would be an actress, yet I ended up winning three National Awards - and all of them were for films produced by me. That itself is no small achievement. I also have two children. Somehow, I manage everything - because both cinema and my home are equally important to me."
Popular Films Of Aimee
Over the years, Aimee has acted in several Assamese films, including Prem Aru Prem, Kadamtole Krishna Nache, Nijanor Gaan, Pratighaat, Semkhor, and Rongatapu 1982.
