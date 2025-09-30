ETV Bharat / entertainment

INTERVIEW | Abhay Sharma On Chingam: 21 Day No Break Shoot Takes Himachal Culture To Chicago Film Festival

This insight proved invaluable during production, particularly with a cast that included many non-professionals. Sharma's acting background helped him guide newcomers effectively. "Because I had some experience in acting, I'm an actor first, which helped me in directing them. To guide them better." When inquired about how he assembled such a diverse ensemble, Sharma describes a mix of social media calls, auditions, and personal selections. "Most of the cast is from Himachal, and is local. A few of them are like very young aspiring actors. And a few of them are very veteran actors also, like very famous people in Himachal, like Mr Gopal Sharma ji, Rajendra ji." The lead actress, Swati, playing Radhika, hails from Uttarakhand, while the actor portraying Akhil is from Jammu - chosen for their cultural familiarity. "Apart from these two characters, the rest cast was handpicked by me." The primary four actors, including Sharma himself, were trained professionals, but the supporting roles featured a "mixed bag" of YouTubers, theatre artists, and complete novices. This blend, he says, fostered mutual learning and added realism to the scenes.

Balancing acting and directing proved no small feat, as Sharma candidly admits when probed on the difficulties. "It was quite difficult. I won't lie on this because you are managing so much at a time, and when you are acting, you have to be fully present." Yet, he credits his team for making it manageable. "I would also give this credit to my team. My DOP, Karthik, my associate director, Madhav, and my producer and creative director, Ajay. These guys really helped me when I was in front of the camera; they helped me with the performance." Having written the script in 2022 and lived with the character for years, the actor-turned-director found that preparation as an actor came naturally, allowing him to focus on the novel aspects of directing. This synergy, he believes, stemmed from a deep understanding of performance. When asked about similarities between acting and directing, he reflects thoughtfully: "I feel a good director has an ace for acting, I feel. Even if he doesn't act, I think a good director always understands what acting is."

The film's concept, he explains, stemmed from a mix of desperation and inspiration. "I wrote this story. Initially, the idea was it was just out of desperation to act. I thought I'd write it. I'll give it to someone else, and then I'll act in it." However, setting the story in his hometown shifted his perspective. He realised directing it himself was essential to authentically represent Himachal. "When I started writing and I set it in my hometown, then I started realising, like, I have to make this in order to let this story really speak, to really represent the place where I belong." This decision marked his evolution from actor to filmmaker, embodying the film's themes of ambition and self-realisation.

Delving into the genesis of Chingam, Sharma reveals how the idea took root in his personal world. Coming from a state like Himachal Pradesh, which isn't traditionally associated with Bollywood glamour - boasting only a handful of representatives in the Hindi film industry -Sharma's path to filmmaking was unconventional. When questioned about how he was shaped by his surroundings and who inspired him growing up, he traces his passion back to doing school skits, which led him to take up an acting course later. "Basically, I'm a film school student. I did my bachelor's in acting. I'm an acting graduate," he shares. Initially, his ambition was purely to act, but post-graduation, he uncovered talents in writing and directing. "The plan was never to make a film, actually, it was always to act in it. But then, as time went by after graduating from college, I started discovering that I have an ace for writing. I have an ace for directing."

The conversation begins on a high note, with Sharma sharing the excitement surrounding the film's festival debut. When asked about the response at the Chicago screening, especially since he couldn't attend in person, he explains, "One of our friends went, and he told us the response was good. People were engaged, and they liked a lot of moments. So, overall, the response was positive. Full on successful." He admits the disappointment of missing the event due to visa hurdles, but emphasises the joy of hearing real-time updates via texts and calls. This positive buzz, he says, validates the hard work poured into the project, especially given its humble origins.

In an exclusive telephonic interview with ETV Bharat, Abhay opens up about his remarkable journey - from his roots in a non-filmy family to juggling acting and directing, the inspirations behind Chingam, and his aspirations for commercial cinema. Speaking candidly from Mumbai, where he's based, the young filmmaker reflects on the challenges, experiences, and personal victories that shaped this film. What follows is a deep dive into his filmmaking process, drawn from his own words, revealing a passionate artist driven by authenticity and perseverance.

Chingam made its world premiere at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September 2025, marking a significant milestone for this self-funded project. Despite lacking big-name backing or a major production house, the film was selected purely on merit, standing out for its raw portrayal of contemporary life in the Himalayas. Early responses from festival-goers have been overwhelmingly positive, with audiences praising its engaging moments, cultural depth, and heartfelt storytelling. Though Sharma couldn't attend the screening in person due to visa issues, he was informed that viewers remained engaged throughout.

In the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, where snow-capped mountains and tranquil valleys inspire quiet introspection, a fresh voice in Indian cinema emerges. Abhay Sharma, a young filmmaker hailing from the small hill station of Narkanda near Shimla, has captured attention with his debut feature film, Chingam. This independent rom-com, blending drama, romance, and the essence of mountain life, explores themes of longing, ambition, and cultural authenticity. Set against the backdrop of his hometown, the film features Sharma not only as the director and writer but also as the lead actor, portraying a character navigating the slow-paced realities of rural Himachal.

Sharma's love for cinema runs deep, predating his formal training. When asked about his first realisation of wanting to be an actor or a pivotal on-screen inspiration, he struggles to pinpoint a single moment or figure. "I don't know. There's no name I can put a label to, a person whom I saw, and it really struck me or a moment also. I don't remember." Instead, he describes an innate pull toward storytelling. "It's basically a feeling I am really drawn towards cinema. I was really drawn towards cinema since I was a very young child." School performances solidified this affinity, evolving into a lens through which he views life. "Everything I do is like, you know, I look for a story in it, and then I look at how I could perform it? How can I show it to the world effectively?"

Abhay Sharma makes global waves with debut film Chingam at Chicago South Asian Film Festival (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Family support played a crucial role in his pursuit, despite their lack of artistic background. When questioned about the home atmosphere and his parents' involvement in arts, Sharma is emphatic: "None of my family members have ever been associated with arts. No one." Raised in a humble joint family in a small town, he acknowledges the instability of the profession but praises their unwavering encouragement. "My family is very supportive. I come from a very humble background, and it's kind of difficult to support me in that sense, but they did." Living in Narkanda, a quaint hill station, didn't deter their belief in him. This support extended to moments of doubt, with his parents often motivating him during low phases.

The inspiration for Chingam's story draws heavily from personal themes, though the plot remains fictional. When asked about the origins and how much is drawn from real life, Sharma elaborates: "The themes of the film are, yes, they are from my personal life - the theme of longing, the theme of staying away from your loved one. And then the theme of having ambition and not being able to fully get it right. Then the slow life of slow mountain life, very monotonous, we don't have a lot of exposure. The story part is totally fictional. There's nothing from my personal life. But yes, the characters, a few instances, a few glances, the themes, all of that I can say is quite personal to me."

Central to the film is its representation of Himachal beyond stereotypes. Sharma aimed to showcase a contemporary story rooted in authenticity. "I've told a very contemporary story. It's like a film you'll watch on, it's a proper rom-com, it's a drama, romance film. Now I've put a very contemporary story and rooted it in Himachal." This foundation, highlighting real people and culture, was intentional from the start. When pressed on whether the slow-paced, emotion-driven style was planned or a product of his tastes, he reveals a surprising affinity for commercial cinema. "Actually, I am into the commercial films more. I've grown up watching commercial films, and even now I enjoy them." Constraints like budget shaped the approach, leading to a character-focused narrative rather than a plot-driven spectacle. "This film had a lot of constraints. Somehow, we backtracked when I was writing this film. I couldn't, I always knew I wouldn't get the budget to make a commercial."

The journey to Chicago was fraught with uncertainty. Without major backing, produced under the first-time banner World Studio by friend Ajay Sharma and his team, it faced scepticism. "We were very sceptical because we don't have a major backing in this film. There are no big names. There's no production house." They submitted to numerous festivals, enduring rejections before Chicago's merit-based selection. The moment of acceptance was surreal: "I just got up in the morning, and I received this mail on my phone. For the past few months, I have been just watching rejection emails. I assume this was rejection." Upon realising the truth, emotion overwhelmed him. "I couldn't believe. I went in disbelief, I went for a walk, I came back and then when it really sank in, I got emotional." He shared the news first with his family, delaying announcements to the crew until all paperwork was finalised to avoid jinxing it.

His parents' faith remained steadfast throughout. When asked if they ever suggested alternative careers, Sharma marvels at their trust: "Sometimes I even wonder how they trust me, but they have been constantly very supportive. Even in times when I feel down, they are the ones always pushing me." Small achievements provide validation for them, and now, with the film's success, they better understand his work, having witnessed the shoot in their hometown.

Shooting Chingam in Narkanda presented unique challenges, wrapped in just 21 gruelling days without breaks. When queried about the experience and whether it led to rediscovering his hometown, Tiwari paints a vivid picture. "We shot for 21 days without a break." Harsh weather: cold temperatures, snow, rain, fog, and storms tested the crew, mostly outsiders unaccustomed to the terrain. "Sometimes it would snow, sometimes it would rain, sometimes this fog, this storm. We were waiting under an umbrella, the whole crew, just for the rain to stop." Locations required trekking with equipment, adding to the tedium. Yet, unity prevailed: "My crew, we stick together. It was so unreal that no one complained."

The process reconnected Sharma with Narkanda profoundly. Having studied in Shimla, he hadn't fully immersed himself in the place as an adult. "During this shoot, the pre-production time, when I was there with my crew and we were recceing, we were going to someone else's place, asking for a favour, all of that. I really discovered my hometown through this film, like on my own." Locals embraced the project as their own, now congratulating his family and viewing it as a collective win. "It's not just my win. It's our win. It's a win of the place you belong to," he quips.

The film's title, Chingam (a local pronunciation of "chewing gum"), holds symbolic depth. When asked about its origin, Sharma ties it to the story's crux and themes. "There's this incident with the chewing gum, which forms the crux of the film, but if you see it thematically, the characters of the film, Ajay and Radhika, their relationship is like a chewing gum. It's stretchy. It's sweet in the beginning, but then it loses it."

Music, a standout element per reviews, saw its full involvement. When questioned on his role in shaping the soundtrack, he affirms: "I was totally involved. And the thing is, I'm very particular about music." With three songs - including a fully Pahadi folk track and a contemporary Pahadi hip-hop rap - he handpicked artists and refined the score iteratively. "Musically, I was totally involved, like in each and every step, I was very clear about the music." Favourite shooting memories include these musical sequences, shot with "a lot of love and care," featuring cultural events fresh for audiences.

Looking ahead, Sharma envisions commercial films with substance. When asked about future plans, he shares: "Hopefully, you know, I don't see myself making another film in this language. The idea is to make proper commercial films, but keeping the dignity." His next script, nearly complete, will feature him directing and acting again, aiming for broader resources. Acting remains his core passion, but directing fulfils team commitments. "Acting is always there. That's my main thing, which I want to do."

Influences span South Indian cinema with directors like Rajamouli, Sukumar, and Vetrimaaran, and international figures like Paul Thomas Anderson, whose One Battle After Another he recently watched and loved. A movie buff since childhood, Sharma devoured South films early, appreciating their honesty.

Adapting to Mumbai after eight to nine years hasn't been without hurdles, but Sharma has moved past initial difficulties. Home, however, remains his anchor: "Wherever I'm in this world working, eventually I have to go back home (Himachal Pradesh) because that's where I belong."

Without industry connections, Sharma's path involved auditions, assistant directing, and even a cut role in another film. "I didn't have any connections. I still don't have." Yet, his perseverance paid off with Chingam's festival success.

For aspiring filmmakers, his advice is profound: "You shouldn't lie to yourself. You know if you are good enough or not... Then you should put your heart and soul into it. The result is not guaranteed, but it will help you sleep better at night if you know you gave it your all."

As Chingam continues its festival run, with hopes for Indian premieres, theatres, and OTT release, Sharma's story inspires. Describing the film in three words proves tough, but he settles on its essence: a personal yet universal attempt at good storytelling. For international audiences, he hopes it introduces them to Himachal: "People start seeing Himachal Pradesh as something real. It's not just a tourist destination... There are real people, there is real culture."

Moments of doubt were inevitable, but motivation from family propelled him. "Every day, a moment will come where for a second I'll be like I should just give up, but something good will happen, and it will give me motivation."

In Chingam, Sharma not only tells a story but lives one, proving that from the quiet hills, bold voices can echo globally. As he gears up for more, Indian cinema gains a promising talent committed to authenticity amid ambition.