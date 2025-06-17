INTERVIEW: Aamir Khan On 'Unknown Fear And Excitement' Ahead Of Sitaare Zameen Par Release; Talks PK Sequel

After a long gap from acting, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is making a heartfelt return to the big screen with his new film Sitare Zameen Par. Known for choosing scripts that resonate emotionally with audiences, Aamir's latest project explores the world of neurodivergent children, and this time, the story is told through the lens of ten real-life neurodivergent kids.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Aamir opened up about the making of Sitare Zameen Par, the impact these special children had on him and the crew, and whether he's planning to direct again or bring back a sequel to his hit film PK.

ETV Bharat: With the release of Sitare Zameen Par around the corner, how are you feeling?

Aamir: Honestly, I always feel like a father who is about to introduce his child to the world. When the time for the film's release approaches, an unknown fear and excitement both tingle in my mind at the same time. There's this mix of nervousness and excitement. It's like giving life to something new, and you just want people to love it the way you do. Even after all these years, I still feel the same thrill and anxiety that I felt before the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. That feeling has never changed.

ETV Bharat: This film is very unique because it features real neurodivergent children instead of actors. What was it like working with them?

Aamir: It was a heartwarming and life-changing experience. I've been working in this industry for over 35 years, and I've seen my fair share of creative disagreements and stressful shoots. But this film was different. These 10 kids brought such positivity to the set. Every day they would come in with smiles, hugs, and energy that was infectious. There were no fights, no raised voices. Their presence literally improved the behaviour of the entire crew including me. That's when I realised the real beauty of this film isn't just in its story, but in the people telling it.

ETV Bharat: Did the children require any special preparations or workshops due to their neurodivergence?

Aamir: You'll be surprised, they were just as dedicated as any professional actor. They memorised their lines, rehearsed without complaint, and performed beautifully. Honestly, sometimes they were even better than us! There were times when I or Genelia would forget our lines and the kids would patiently wait or even comfort us. I remember one incident where I messed up a line, and a boy named Ashish, who plays Sunil, looked at me and said, "No problem sir, such small mistakes are common with big people!" That moment stayed with me.

ETV Bharat: Why did you choose basketball as the sport central to the story?

Aamir: We wanted a sport that was easy to grasp and visually engaging. Basketball is simple, fast-paced, and easy to teach, which made it perfect for the children. Sports like cricket or football come with complex rules and can be difficult for neurodivergent children to follow immediately. Basketball allowed them to express themselves and play as a team more naturally.

ETV Bharat: In Taare Zameen Par, you played a teacher who helps a struggling child. But this film seems to flip that narrative. How so?

Aamir: That's a very accurate observation. If Taare Zameen Par was about a teacher guiding a child, Sitare Zameen Par is about children guiding a coach. My character is strict, rude, and emotionally closed off. These ten children, through their warmth and sincerity, bring out his humanity. There's a scene where a child tells my character, "Coach, you're good at coaching, but not a good human being." That line hits deep. It's their journey that transforms me. In that sense, this film is ten steps ahead of Taare Zameen Par.

ETV Bharat: Did you ever consider directing Sitare Zameen Par yourself?

Aamir: No, not this time. I only directed Taare Zameen Par because of an emergency situation. Direction is a massive responsibility. If I ever decide to direct again, I'll do it wholeheartedly, which means I'll stop acting. Until then, I'll remain focused on acting. For this film, I was happy to leave the directorial responsibilities to Prasanna, who did a fantastic job.

ETV Bharat: You're known for showing rough cuts to non-industry audiences. What was the response this time?

Aamir: I always believe in test screenings with regular people, not film industry insiders. That's where you get honest reactions. We did the same for this film, and the response was beautiful. People were genuinely moved. Many even asked if the children were trained actors, and were surprised to learn they're actually neurodivergent kids. That authenticity really touched the audience.

ETV Bharat: There's been buzz about a sequel to PK. Is PK 2 happening?

Aamir: (laughs) No, those are just rumours. There is no PK 2 in the works right now. However, Raju Hirani and I are collaborating on a different project, a film about Dadasaheb Phalke. But it's in early stages.

ETV Bharat: Was it creatively satisfying to play a character so different from your real-life personality?

Aamir: Oh, absolutely! In real life, I'm not someone who shouts or is rude, I come from a very calm and cultured family. But this role let me explore a darker, more complex personality. I had to yell at people and be harsh, which was out of character for me, but also strangely liberating. (laughs)

ETV Bharat: Finally, what message do you hope audiences take away from Sitare Zameen Par?

Aamir: The biggest message is that children, whether neurotypical or neurodivergent, have the power to inspire change. We often think they need our help but sometimes, it's us who need them to help us become better people. These ten children taught me more than I could ever teach them. And I hope the audience feels that too.

Sitare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna and stars Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The film features ten real neurodivergent children and follows their journey under the guidance of a stern basketball coach. The film is set for release in theatres nationwide on June 20, 2025.