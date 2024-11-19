International Men's Day 2024: Ranveer, Aamir, Farhan Champion Vulnerability And Strength In Mental Health Journeys

Hyderabad: International Men's Day, observed on November 19, highlights the invaluable contributions of men to society, family, and community while shedding light on their evolving roles in mental health advocacy. Prominent Bollywood actors have courageously opened up about mental health, using their platforms to inspire others and break stigmas. Their stories reflect resilience, vulnerability, and the importance of seeking help, making them true role models.

Ranveer Singh: A Pillar of Support

Ranveer Singh, known for his exuberant personality, is also recognised for his unwavering support for his wife, Deepika Padukone, during her battle with depression. Deepika, who faced a debilitating period of emptiness in 2014, credits Ranveer's steadfast presence for her recovery. The couple has consistently underscored the importance of mental health awareness. Ranveer has highlighted the role of inner strength and resilience in overcoming personal challenges, showcasing the power of love and partnership in navigating life's darkest moments.

Aamir Khan: Advocating for Therapy

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has taken significant steps to mend his relationship with his daughter, Ira Khan, by engaging in joint therapy sessions. Speaking in a Netflix India video alongside Ira and Dr Vivek Murthy, Aamir shared his transformative experience with therapy. "Therapy is so helpful... The two of us go to a therapist for our own relationship. To work on how to make that better and issues which have been there for over years," he revealed, emphasising that intelligence or self-awareness does not negate the need for professional help. Aamir also urged Indians to overcome the stigma associated with therapy, advocating for its benefits in fostering emotional well-being.

Farhan Akhtar: Building a Strong Foundation

Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar, have embraced couples therapy as an integral part of their relationship. Even before their February 2022 wedding, the duo began therapy to strengthen their bond. Shibani correlated therapy to a gym workout, requiring consistent effort. She humorously recounted how they attended a session just two days after their marriage, leaving their therapist surprised. Their commitment reflects a progressive approach to nurturing relationships, inspiring others to prioritise emotional health.

These actors have not only normalised conversations around mental health but have also highlighted the importance of seeking help. Their candour encourages others to prioritise their mental well-being without fear or shame. This International Men's Day, their stories serve as a reminder that vulnerability is a strength and seeking help is an act of courage.