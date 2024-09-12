ETV Bharat / entertainment

International Emmy Awards 2024: Vir Das to Take the Stage as Host in a Historic First for India

By ANI

Published : 15 hours ago

Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has been announced as the host for the 2024 International Emmy Awards, making him the first Indian to take on this role. Das, who previously won an International Emmy in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing, expressed his excitement about hosting the event, highlighting its significance for global content creators.

Vir Das to Host 2024 International Emmy Awards
Vir Das to Host 2024 International Emmy Awards (ANI)

New York (US): Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das is set to host the 2024 International Emmys, the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Wednesday. Das was earlier nominated for an Emmy in 2021 for his special Vir Das: For India and won in 2023 for his Netflix special Landing. The comedian is currently on his international Mind Fool tour. He is the first Indian who will host this prestigious event.

Taking to his Instagram account, Virdas shared his excitement as he wrote, "Thanks to your support, an Indian Emmy Host I can't wait to host the @iemmys this year! Crazy. Thank you for having me. Tremendously honoured and excited!

Apart from his stand-up work, Vir Das has also created, produced, and starred in several series, including ABC's Whiskey Cavalier, Netflix's Hasmukh, and Amazon's Jestination Unknown. Das appeared in Judd Apatow's The Bubble and is developing a single-camera comedy with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg. He is also the lead singer of India's comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.

Vir Das expressed his happiness at the opportunity of hosting the International Emmys. "I am so happy to be hosting the International Emmys. It's a massive prestigious night to uphold makers from across a world that I believe is making its best content. I know first-hand how it can be life-changing," he said in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, said they are delighted to welcome Vir Das. "We're delighted to welcome back Vir Das to our stage and to add International Emmy Host to his impressive list of talents. With his unique humor and perspective on the world, he now joins a distinguished group of Gala hosts over the years who fit in perfectly with our global audience."

The International Emmy Awards will be held on November 25 in New York City. Vir began his career in stand-up comedy, performing at various venues in India and abroad. His rise to fame came through a mix of stand-up specials, live performances, and appearances in Bollywood films like Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company.

Vir Das has also gained international recognition through his Netflix comedy specials, including Vir Das: Abroad Understanding, Vir Das: For India, and Landing. His work has earned him critical acclaim and multiple International Emmy nominations. In 2023, he won the International Emmy Award for Comedy for Landing, making him a prominent figure in global entertainment.

Beyond stand-up, Das has ventured into acting, producing, and writing for TV and film. He starred in the American series Whiskey Cavalier and created the Netflix series Hasmukh. He's also known for his band, Alien Chutney, which mixes comedy and rock music.

