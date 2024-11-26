Emmy Awards 2024: India's The Night Manager Loses to Les Gouttes De Dieu; Full Winners List Revealed

Hyderabad: The 52nd International Emmy Awards took place on November 25, 2024, in New York City, and it was an evening brimming with celebration, glamour, and recognition of global television excellence. Hosted by Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das, the event was a historic moment for Indian representation at the prestigious awards. Vir Das, who won his first Emmy for his Netflix special Landing in 2023, returned as the host for the second consecutive year.

The ceremony was held at the New York Hilton Midtown and was broadcast live to audiences worldwide. The event, presented by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (IATAS), celebrated exceptional talent from 21 countries, with 56 nominations spread across 14 categories. These included Drama Series, Comedy, Documentary, Best Actor, Best Actress, Arts Programming, Kids' Programming, and more.

Among the global nominees, India's entry, the drama series The Night Manager starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, was the sole Indian nomination for the 2024 edition. It competed in the highly competitive Drama Series category. While The Night Manager did not win, the ceremony was a grand display of talent worldwide. Let us look at the complete winners list of the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

International Emmy Awards 2024: Winners List

Arts Programming Award: Pianoforte

Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for Hunger

Non-Scripted Entertainment Award: Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes)

Sports Documentary Award: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Short-Form Series Award: Punt de no retorn (Point of No Return)

Kids: Live-Action Award: En af Drengene (One of the Boys)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment Award: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind)

Kids: Animation Award: Tabby McTat

TV Movie/Mini-Series Award: Liebes Kind (Dear Child)

Comedy Award: División Palermo

Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall for The Sixth Commandment

Telenovela Award: La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary Award: Otto Baxter: Not A F*ing Horror Story

Drama Series Award: Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God)

India at the 2024 International Emmy Awards

India's hopes were high with the nomination of The Night Manager, a thriller that starred Anil Kapoor as a former intelligence agent. The show garnered praise for its performances, especially Kapoor's nuanced portrayal, but ultimately lost the Drama Series award to Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), a French drama. While The Night Manager did not bag the trophy, the nomination itself was a significant achievement for Indian television.

Vir Das, who dazzled as the host in a sleek black suit, added humour and charm to the evening. His witty remarks and impeccable timing kept the audience entertained throughout the night, making it a memorable occasion for all.