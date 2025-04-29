International Dance Day 2025: How Alokananda Roy Is Transforming Lives Behind Bars

- By Paromita Kamila

On the occasion of International Dance Day, celebrated worldwide to honour the universal language of rhythm, ETV Bharat sat down with a woman whose dance transcends the stage, reaching prison cells, shattered lives, and broken spirits. At 75, dancer, choreographer, and social reformer Alokananda Roy continues to transform lives behind bars, proving that even hardened criminals can find grace, healing, and redemption through dance.

Through her long-standing work in correctional facilities, she has brought hundreds of inmates, both men and women, into the mainstream using the powerful tool of dance.

"I never had a degree or certificate in dance. But dance has always been a part of me; it brings joy," quipped Roy. "If I had to take exams, I would never be able to dance. That freedom, that emotion, is what I now share with the inmates," she added.

Her most remarkable work began in the Presidency Correctional Home, where she saw both male and female prisoners living in isolation, many of them angry, lost, and directionless. "When I used to teach the girls, I would see the boys watching aimlessly. That pained me," Roy said, adding, "They are someone's son, someone's father. When a child is born, no mother thinks her child will one day end up in jail."

Roy's experience with the inmates culminated with one of the most famous performances ever brought to the stage in a prison, "Valmiki Pratibha," a Tagore opera that reflected the tale of the bandit Ratnakar becoming the sage Valmiki. A male prisoner cast produced a stunning, all-male cast that astonished audiences not only in its artistic excellence, but in the depth of its performers' emotional transformation, the inmates made props, designed costumes, learned the choreography and expressed their feelings in every move. "They have army-level discipline backstage," Roy said proudly, "And I even scold them for mistakes. But they know to take the scolding with love."

One of Roy's greatest success stories is Nigel Akkara, a former inmate who had faced multiple charges, but acted in acclaimed films like Muktodhara by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy (as a notable film enterprise). "Nigel was very angry and aggressive, but I never lost faith in him. He never lost my trust," she said. Now, Nigel is a well known actor and public figure.

But Nigel is merely one of many. "Some of the kids I worked with are now master chefs in big hotels in Mumbai. Some are long-haul truck drivers or own saree shops. They lead an honest and successful life," Roy said. She noted that talent is often buried under layers of pain, anger, and hopelessness, and that dance can pull those layers off.

In addition to working with adult prisoners, Roy advocates for the welfare of children in correctional facilities, many of whom stay with their incarcerated mothers. "Once, a little boy asked me, 'What is a home? Where is home?' That shook me," she said. Since that moment, Roy has created educational programs for those children, ensuring that they get education and emotional support.

Even with her pioneering work, Roy mentioned her worry about society not accepting ex-convicts. "The worst punishment is not prison; it's how people see them when they leave prison," she lamented. "We have to change this mentality, because if we don't, everything we try to do to reform people on the inside is pointless."

Now at the end of her life, Roy still dances, not to receive applause, but to heal. "I know my life is at the end, but what I am worrying about is my leaving them into a world that doesn't want them back. That is my biggest fear."

As India observes International Dance Day, Alokananda Roy stands large amongst any other definition of hope and humanity. She is proof that dance can be more than an art form, it can be salvation.