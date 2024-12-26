ETV Bharat / entertainment

Instagram Influencer And RJ Simran Singh Found Dead In Her Gurugram Home

RJ Simran Singh, also a popular Instagram influencer with 682K followers, was found dead in Gurugram. Police suspect suicide, but her family alleges foul play.

Instagram Influencer And RJ Simran Singh Found Dead In Her Gurugram Home
Instagram Influencer And RJ Simran Singh Found Dead In Her Gurugram Home (Photo: Representational Image (ETV Bharat))
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 32 seconds ago

Hyderabad: Simran Singh, a renowned radio jockey and Instagram influencer was reportedly found dead in her apartment in Gurugram's Sector 47 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, widely known as "RJ Simran" and affectionately called "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, had a substantial following of over 682,000 on Instagram.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide; however, her family has denied this, alleging foul play. The initial investigation revealed no suicide note at the scene. Simran was rushed to Park Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent for postmortem at the District Hospital and subsequently handed over to her family.

Simran's last Instagram post was a reel shared on December 13, captioned, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach." The post, like much of her content, showcased her vibrant personality, which endeared her to thousands of fans. Following news of her death, the reel has been inundated with comments from shocked and grieving followers.

Simran was originally from Jammu and had built a significant fan base through her work as a radio jockey and her engaging social media presence. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, and further details are awaited.

READ MORE

  1. 16-year-old social media influencer dies by suicide due to online trolling for cross dressing
  2. Indonesian fitness influencer dies as 210 kg barbell falls on his neck
  3. Chinese social media influencer dies after taking part in live drinking contest

Hyderabad: Simran Singh, a renowned radio jockey and Instagram influencer was reportedly found dead in her apartment in Gurugram's Sector 47 on Wednesday. The 25-year-old, widely known as "RJ Simran" and affectionately called "Jammu Ki Dhadkan" (Heartbeat of Jammu) by her fans, had a substantial following of over 682,000 on Instagram.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide; however, her family has denied this, alleging foul play. The initial investigation revealed no suicide note at the scene. Simran was rushed to Park Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later sent for postmortem at the District Hospital and subsequently handed over to her family.

Simran's last Instagram post was a reel shared on December 13, captioned, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach." The post, like much of her content, showcased her vibrant personality, which endeared her to thousands of fans. Following news of her death, the reel has been inundated with comments from shocked and grieving followers.

Simran was originally from Jammu and had built a significant fan base through her work as a radio jockey and her engaging social media presence. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, and further details are awaited.

READ MORE

  1. 16-year-old social media influencer dies by suicide due to online trolling for cross dressing
  2. Indonesian fitness influencer dies as 210 kg barbell falls on his neck
  3. Chinese social media influencer dies after taking part in live drinking contest

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER SIMRAN SINGHSIMRAN SINGHSIMRAN SINGH DEATH NEWSGURUGRAM RJ DEATH NEWSINSTAGRAM INFLUENCER DEATH NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.