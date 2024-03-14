Inspiring to Shoot: Kartik Aaryan Hails Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Director Anees Bazmee for THIS Reason

Hyderabad: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is presently filming the horror comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiya 3. The highly anticipated film has everyone wanting to know about the progress in the shoot. Now, Kartik took to his social media account and provided a glimpse of the shoot, totally in awe of his director Anees Bazmee.

Anees Bazmee from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiya 3

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor heaped praises on Bhool Bhulaiya 3 director Anees Bazmee saying: "Inspiring to shoot with @aneesbazmee sir Shooting with a broken foot but still at it #BhoolBhulaiyaa3" The actor was left in awe of the filmmaker's commitment to the film as Anees continued to shoot despite a broken leg. Earlier, Kartik uploaded a black-and-white photo of crew members preparing a set. It appears to be the set of the horror comedy film.

On March 11, Vidya posted a video in which we can see the entire group ready for the shoot. "Super excited to begin this creepy yet hilarious journey of #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 with the super talented @kartikaaryan and @tripti_dimri, the visionary @aneesbazmee, and the man who made it all possible, #BhushanKumar!," the caption read.

According to reports, Anees Bazmee suffered a leg injury on the final day of location scouting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and was brought to the hospital immediately. The doctor recommended either surgery and a three-month recovery period, or steel plate insertion. Bazmee opted for surgery because he was determined to direct the picture and arrived on site in a wheelchair.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan, joined by the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan and the mesmerising Triptii Dimri, are all prepared to haunt your hearts in the funniest way possible. With a great ensemble cast, this cinematic extravaganza is sure to set a new standard in the entertainment industry.