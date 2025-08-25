ETV Bharat / entertainment

Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Hunts Jim Sarbh As A Charles Sobhraj-Inspired Killer

Netflix's Inspector Zende trailer shows Manoj Bajpayee as a witty Mumbai cop chasing Jim Sarbh. The film releases September 5.

Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee vs Jim Sarbh in Netflix Thriller
Inspector Zende Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee vs Jim Sarbh in Netflix Thriller (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 25, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST

Hyderabad: Netflix has released the trailer of Inspector Zende, a quirky crime thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is a fictionalised retelling of how Mumbai Police tracked down notorious serial killer Carl Bhojraj – a character inspired by the infamous Charles Sobhraj.

The trailer begins with Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh) escaping from Tihar Jail. With Interpol declaring him one of the most wanted criminals, Mumbai Police turns to the man who once caught him - Inspector Madhukar Zende (played by Manoj Bajpayee).

Zende, proudly called "Mumbai ka pandu", takes on the mission again. The chase moves from Mumbai to Europe, where the simple yet determined cops vow to catch the serial killer once again.

Talking about his experience, Manoj Bajpayee said: "What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn't chasing glory, he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring. Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell."

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added, "Inspector Zende's real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved."

Loosely inspired by a true story, Inspector Zende is written and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and produced by Jay Shewakramani and Om Raut. It will stream on Netflix from September 5.

