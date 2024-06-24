Inside Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Star Studded Reception, Couples First Dance and Public Appearance - Watch

Sneek Peak of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Star Studded Reception (Video source- ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday in an itnimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple got married in Mumbai after dating for more than seven years in the presence of their closest friends and family. Now, videos and images from their wedding rceeption have gone viral on the internet, from their first dance to Bollywood celebs gracing the event.

The Dabangg actor made her first public appearance since her wedding, dressed in a crimson silk saree, while the groom opted for a cream coloured sherwani. At the wedding reception, the pair enthusiastically posed for photos as husband and wife. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace, matching drop earrings, and red bangles.

Sinha rocked the bun look at the reception, which she accessorised with a jasmine garland knotted around her bun. For glitz, the new bride in town chose a heavy makeup look with winged eyeliner. She flaunted her look with sindoor.

On the other hand, Zaheer looked magnificent in a white Sherwani, beaming with excitement on his wedding day as his wife Sonakshi pulled him close. After the formal photo shoot, the newly-weds joined the paparazzi for a group picture, much to the delight of the shutterbugs who had been trailing them through the day.

The steady flow of celebrities, starting with Saira Bano and the ageless Rekha, continued as the evening melted into the night and DJ Ganesh pumped up the music, mostly Bollywood numbers. Among the early arrivals were Aditi Rao Hydari (Bibbojaan), Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star, and her fiance (and South Indian star) Siddharth. Other Heeramandi actresses who were seen joining the high-decibel party included Richa Chadha (with Guddu Bhaiyya Ali Fazal) and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

The celebrity entry that got the shutterbugs most excited, though, was that of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actor is said to have played cupid in Sonakshi and Zaheer's love story. Khan looked dapper in blue shirt and black coat pant.

For the unversed, Sona and Iqbal co-starred together in 2022 film Double XL. However, the two met in 2017 while Zaheer was shooting for Notebook. The two have also featured together in music video Blockbuster.