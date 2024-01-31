Inside Sonakshi Sinha and Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal's Advance Open Water course

Hyderabad: Sonakshi Sinha's recent Instagram post is too good to be missed. The Dabangg actor posted photos of her undersea adventure with her rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal. The photos show the two scuba diving in the waters of Havelock Island. While the photographs exude fun and adventure, they also highlight the stunning majesty of the water.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi dropped a string of pictures from her advance open water course at the Andaman and Nicobar islands. She was accompanied by Zaheer and two of her other friends. Sharing the pictures, she wrote a detailed caption providing information about each of the slides.

In the first picture, Sona could be seen posing with her friends on a yatch. In another slide, the actor posted a monochrome picture of herself and Zaheer listening attentively to their coach , whom she introduced in the second picture. What followed was a step by step guide to their big step in the sea, going scuba diving. She also shared a video from under the sea, writing: "mandatory underwater selfie."

As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, her well wishers and fans swarmed the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many social media users also shipped for their relationship with the caption "Sonaheer". Sonakshi and Zaheer have been the focus of relationship allegations since 2020. They appeared in both the film Double XL and the song Jodi Blockbuster. The couple has stuck to the cliche that they are "just friends".

On the professional front, Sonakshi most recently appeared in the song Kalaastar alongside rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. She will appear in the forthcoming action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.