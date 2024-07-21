ETV Bharat / entertainment

Sitara Ghattamaneni' Shares UNSEEN Pictures from Birthday Bash, Gifts Laptop to Daily Wage Worker's Daughter Who Excelled in NEET Exams

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni shares unseen pictures from her 12th birthday bash. From cake-cutting moments to mirror selfies with her girl gang, Sitara's birthday photo dump exudes happiness.

Sitara Ghattamaneni Shares Pictures From Her Birthday Bash (Getty Images)

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her 12th birthday on July 20 in the company of her family and dear ones. She recently shared a delightful series of photos from her intimate birthday bash with friends on her Instagram.

In the pictures, Sitara exudes happiness as she celebrates her special day with close ones. The first set captures her in a charming puff-sleeved white dress, while later photos show her in a stylish blue bodycon dress, taking mirror selfies with friends. The celebration also featured multiple cake-cutting moments, including one adorned with the inscription, "Older, wiser, and prettier."

Taking to social media, Mahesh Babu and Namrata also expressed their heartfelt wishes for Sitara. Mahesh Babu shared a radiant selfie of Sitara on his Instagram, captioning it with, "Happy 12 my little one, @sitaraghattamaneni. Have the best day ever. May all that you wish for be yours! Shine bright, like the star you are. Love you, more and more. Happy birthday, sunshine." The photo shows Sitara glowing in an orange dress, radiating joy.

Namrata Shirodkar, on her part, posted a video on Instagram showcasing memorable moments with Sitara over the years. The montage begins with a birthday countdown from 2020 to 2024, highlighting Sitara's growth and her enduring love for travel.

In another video shared by Namrata, the birthday girl is seen celebrating Navya Sri, daughter of a daughter of a daily wage worker who excelled in NEET exams. Sitara also gifted Navya Sri a laptop and stethoscope as she embarks on path of achieving her dreams. Namrata also shared the heartwarming news on Instagram that the Mahesh Babu Foundation, through the Superstar Krishna Educational Fund, will be sponsoring Navya Sri's education, funding her fees and expenses until she completes medical school.

In her caption, Namrata wrote, "Happy Birthday to my favourite little travel companion. With different countries and countless memories, you've always been my little guide making every journey special. Celebrating these moments and memories. I can see what an incredible little girl you are growing into. I Love you my sweetheart always and forever. Happy 12 my little one."

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who tied the knot in February 2005, are blessed with two children, Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

