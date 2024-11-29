Inside Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Pre-Wedding Bliss: Haldi Ceremony Photos Are Pure Magic

Hyderabad: The pre-wedding festivities of actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began on a vibrant note with their haldi ceremony on Friday, November 29, in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the intimate gathering have taken social media by storm, showcasing the couple in radiant traditional attire surrounded by close family members.

Sobhita turned heads with two stunning looks during the ceremony. Breaking away from the traditional yellow, her first outfit featured a bright red saree paired with a full-sleeve blouse, complemented by a chunky choker and a maang tikka. For her second look, she channelled her Ponniyin Selvan character Vanathi, donning a yellow outfit in line with the Haldi tradition. Naga Chaitanya, meanwhile, kept it classic in a kurta-pyjama set.

A highlight from the event was a video capturing heartwarming moments from the Haldi, which quickly went viral online. The festivities mark the countdown to the couple's wedding, scheduled to take place on December 4 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, as reported earlier.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala's Pre-Wedding Bliss (Photo: IG Story)

Addressing rumours about their wedding, Chaitanya recently clarified reports of a Rs 50-crore deal with Netflix for the wedding film, dismissing them as false. Reflecting on his journey with Sobhita, he shared his excitement: "It's been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family. Watching the families come together has been a joy. I'm looking forward to experiencing the rituals and celebrating this day with everyone."

The couple, who began dating in 2022, got engaged on August 8, 2024, in Hyderabad.