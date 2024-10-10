Influencer Nails Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham Mimicry, Fans Say 'More Deepika Than Deepika Herself'

Hyderabad: An Influencer has taken the internet by storm with her spot-on mimicry of Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty from the upcoming action-thriller Singham Again. Deepika, who stars alongside Ajay Devgn in the much-anticipated film, portrays a fierce cop, Lady Singham, but her performance in the recently released five-minute trailer has garnered mixed reviews. While some fans are excited about her portrayal, others were left unimpressed by her delivery of key dialogues.

Influencer Sonalika Puri, known for her mimicry skills, shared a video on Instagram where she perfectly mimics Deepika's expressions and dialogues from the trailer, even recreating her look as Shakti Shetty. The video concludes with Sonalika imitating Deepika's iconic smile while wearing sunglasses, a moment that has particularly struck a chord with fans. Captioning the post with "Queen 100," Sonalika's mimicry has gone viral, amassing thousands of views and positive reactions.

Fans flooded the comment section, lauding Sonalika's performance. One user wrote, "More Deepika than Deepika herself. Also, acted much better than her." Another commented, "You seem more like Deepika than Deepika herself," while a third noted, "Because of this reel I watched the Singham Again trailer, just to see Deepika."

The humorous reactions didn't stop there, with some users pointing out a similarity to Deepika's previous comedic role in Chennai Express, joking that she's still in character as Meenamma. "She is still in the character of Meenamma," a user wrote.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is set for release on November 1, 2024, and also features a star-studded cast, including Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.