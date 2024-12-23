ETV Bharat / entertainment

Influencer Celebrates Karwa Chauth for Ranveer Allahbadia: 'we are finally becoming ONE'

Content creator Rohini Arju celebrates Karwa Chauth for Ranveer Allahbadia, declaring her eternal love for the YouTuber.

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia
Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo: ANI)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Rohini Arju, a content creator and self-proclaimed spiritual enthusiast with over 45k followers on Instagram, has garnered attention for her love for a prominent YouTuber. The 31-year-old veterinarian has shared a series of emotional posts expressing her deep affection for YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps.

What started as a fan's admiration has quickly escalated into an all-consuming devotion, with Arju professing her love by celebrating Karwa Chauth for him. In a recent video that has caught the eye of social media users, Arju dressed up as a bride and observed the Karwa Chauth fast for Ranveer.

In the video, she is seen performing traditional rituals, including offering prasad and water to a photograph of the YouTuber, seeking his blessings as she completes the ceremony. Arju passionately declared, "Many people may mock me and make fun of me for this. Some may call me crazy and delusional, but I love you beyond time, space, and eternity, Ranveer Allahbadia."

In addition to the Karwa Chauth post, Arju has shared other instances of her love for him, including a tattoo of Allahbadia's name on her shoulder and a video where she shows off her bridal mehendi with 'Ranveer' written on it. Her affection goes beyond mere fandom; she refers to him as "My everything, my Swami," and has even expressed her belief that she and Allahbadia are destined to be together in this lifetime, as husband and wife.

However, her public declarations of love have sparked a mixed reaction online. While some fans find her posts amusing or entertaining, others have criticised her behaviour as 'creepy' and 'problematic.' Many accuse her of using Ranveer Allahbadia's name for engagement, as her content seems tailored to attract attention.

