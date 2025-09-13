ETV Bharat / entertainment

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Smashes Indian Box Office, Scores A CinemaScore, But Can It Surpass Mugen Train Globally?

Hyderabad: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, has taken off with a blistering start in India and overseas. With an A CinemaScore from audiences and record-breaking sales worldwide, the question now is whether it can surpass Mugen Train's legendary $500 million global run.

A Smashing Start in India

Infinity Castle hit Indian screens on September 12, 2025, and stunned trade experts with its day 1 performance. The film earned Rs 13 crore net despite running on just over 1,000 shows nationwide. To put this in perspective, that's more money than Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 managed with four times the shows.

The film's opening day splits were as follows:

Hindi: Rs 2.75 crore

English: Rs 2.4 crore

Tamil: Rs 0.15 crore

Telugu: Rs 0.2 crore

Japanese (subtitled): Rs 7.5 crore

The occupancy rate was strong across formats. English IMAX 2D had an average 67.76 percent fill, with peak crowds during morning and afternoon shows. Hindi 4DX screenings had an unusual 100 pc occupancy in select afternoon slots, showing how demand outstripped supply.

Compared to recent Indian releases, Infinity Castle clearly had the upper hand. Baaghi 4 opened to Rs 12 crore, Param Sundari to Rs 7.25 crore, Mirai to Rs 12 crore, and The Bengal Files to just Rs 1.75 crore. Only The Conjuring: Last Rites managed higher with Rs 17.5 crore.

Anime's Rise in India

Infinity Castle's start is historic when measured against past anime releases in India. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 grossed only Rs 4.85 crore in its short run, while Suzume never crossed Rs 1 crore. The numbers underline the growth of anime's fanbase in India, one that blossomed during the pandemic and is now driving theatrical revenues.

Even Hollywood had to take notice. James Gunn's new Superman reboot managed only Rs 7.25 crore on its opening day in India. Infinity Castle nearly doubled that.