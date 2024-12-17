IFFK 2024 | Indu Lakshmi on Appuram: 'This Film Was My Way of Surviving Oppression I Faced'

The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has entered its fifth day, and this year, the festival is offering greater representation to women directors. Among the 52 films directed by women, Appuram, helmed by Indu Lakshmi, has garnered attention, especially after its screening on December 14. The film has received positive responses, which Indu finds deeply gratifying. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Indu shared her personal journey behind the film, the challenges she faced as a female director, and her emotional connection to the story.

Indu, an engineer-turned-filmmaker, describes the current phase of her life as the happiest moment of her career as a filmmaker. She expresses that the real essence of filmmaking lies in the connection between the film and its audience. "When a film resonates with the audience in the right way, that's when the journey of a director truly becomes meaningful," says the filmmaker who hails from Thiruvananthapuram. "If our films fail to influence people, there's a disconnect between the creator and the viewer."

Calling the shots (Photo: PR Handouts)

Appuram, which is deeply personal to Indu, carries an emotional weight rooted in her own experiences. "The wound left by my first film, Nila (2023), was significant. It took a toll on me, both as a director and as a woman. Appuram became my way of surviving that oppression. Without it, I'm unsure if I would have made it through," she admits, visibly moved.

The official synopsis of Appuram paints a picture of a young girl torn between her love for her mother and the fear of losing her. She struggles with inner conflicts and society's rules as she tries to keep a promise. Facing the harsh realities of gender discrimination and superstitions, she deals with many challenges. The film is set in today's India, where gender bias is still a sad reality, and it highlights how superstitions still exist in society. Indu reveals that the film draws from her own journey as a woman, weaving personal experiences into the narrative.

Indu Lakshmi with Appuram crew (Photo: PR Handouts)

Indu's directorial debut, Nila, was produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) with the aim of empowering women filmmakers. However, Indu has been vocal about the challenges she faced during its production, claiming interference and harassment from influential figures within the organisation. She describes Appuram as a survival story that rose from the mental harassment she faced during that time.

On the casting of Appuram, Indu explains that she didn't want to cast for the sake of star value. "The artist in me always had an intuition that a character would be better if played by a specific person," she says. "Before shooting begins, I ensure that the actors and crew fully understand the characters and the story's vision."

Between the shots with Jagadish (Photo: PR Handouts)

Jagadish, Mini I.G., and Anagha Maya Ravi play key roles in the film, and Indu is particularly proud of Jagadish's performance. She reflects on how the actor's portrayal of Venu, a character with minimal dialogue and emotional complexity, captured the essence of the role. "Jagadish Sir's ability to convey emotions through subtle gestures and minimal expression is extraordinary. I was adamant that he play this role," she says.

While the film touches upon themes of faith and superstition, Indu is clear that the story goes beyond that. "It's not about faith versus superstition," she explains. "The real focus is on human life and the issues we face. Some beliefs are a part of our everyday lives. I simply wanted to present them honestly."

indu Lakshmi with Anagha Maya Ravi (Photo: PR Handouts)

Indu doesn't shy away from discussing the struggles she faced as a female director in the industry, which has been shaken by the controversy surrounding the Hema Committee report, exposing the harsh realities of the industry that was otherwise seen as progressive. She has been vocal about how a prominent Malayalam director was at the forefront of mentally debilitating her during the production of Nila. "When you decide to direct a film, especially as a woman, you face a lot of challenges. But some of the obstacles I faced were deliberately created," she asserts.

Indu highlights the gender disparity in how female and male directors are perceived. She believes that cinema should be a platform for directors to express ideas without distinction based on gender. "It is unacceptable that a woman director should only make films about women’s issues," she states firmly. "When I made Nila, there were those at KSFDC who tried to box me in simply because I'm a woman."

She compares her experience to that of male directors, citing the example of the legendary K.G. George, who made Adaminte Vaariyellu (1984), a film focusing on women’s lives. "If a male director can tell stories about women, why can’t a woman do the same for men?" she asks.

Indu Lakshmi (Photo: PR Handouts)

For Indu, the character of Venu, played by Jagadish, holds significant importance in Appuram. "I strive to see everything equally. While the female characters are vital, Venu’s perspective is crucial to the story’s emotional balance," she explains.

Despite the emotional and mental challenges she faced during production, Indu sees Appuram's reception at the IFFK as the beginning of something greater. "This is not the end of a journey," she concludes. "It's just the beginning."

Appuram, which was screened on December 14 and 16, will be screened again. Those in and around the capital city of Kerala can catch it on December 18.