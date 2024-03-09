Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty Makes It to Top 8

Hyderabad: Sini Shetty from India has secured a spot in the Top 8 at the 71st Miss World pageant. Besides her, beauty queens Leticia Frota (Brazil), Aché Abrahams (Trinidad and Tobago), Lesego Chombo (Botswana), Hannah Karema (Uganda), (Czech Republic), Jessica Ashley (England), and Yasmin Azaytoun (Lebanon) have also made it to the top 8.

The 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant returned to India on Saturday after a gap of almost three decades, with the highly awaited grand finale unfolding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. During the event, Nita Ambani received the Beauty With A Purpose Humanitarian Award for her contribution to the Reliance Foundation, a non-profit organisation. The award was presented to her by Julia Morley CBE, the Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation.

Sini Shetty, the winner Femina Miss India 2022 title, while speaking with a news agency earlier, expressed her joy at the opportunity, emphasising the significance of her representation. She highlighted that her role extends beyond herself to uphold the values of Indian culture, embracing its diverse traditions, as well as the sentiments of the nation's vast population.

Sini, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance, reflected on her unexpected journey in the career realm. Describing herself as an accidental tourist, she attributed her current path to divine guidance, transitioning from an accounting background to a marketing role and now into the realm of Miss World competition. She expressed gratitude for the experiences and opportunities that have unfolded, expressing hope for embarking on greater endeavours leveraging this platform.