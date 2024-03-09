Miss World 2024: India's Sini Shetty Makes It to Top 8

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

India's Sini Shetty Secures Spot in Top 8 at 71st Miss World Pageant

Sini Shetty, the winner of the Femina Miss India 2022 title, secured the Top 8 position at the 71st Miss World pageant held in India after a long 28-year gap. The long-awaited grand finale unfolded at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Sini Shetty from India has secured a spot in the Top 8 at the 71st Miss World pageant. Besides her, beauty queens Leticia Frota (Brazil), Aché Abrahams (Trinidad and Tobago), Lesego Chombo (Botswana), Hannah Karema (Uganda), (Czech Republic), Jessica Ashley (England), and Yasmin Azaytoun (Lebanon) have also made it to the top 8.

The 71st edition of the Miss World 2024 pageant returned to India on Saturday after a gap of almost three decades, with the highly awaited grand finale unfolding at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. During the event, Nita Ambani received the Beauty With A Purpose Humanitarian Award for her contribution to the Reliance Foundation, a non-profit organisation. The award was presented to her by Julia Morley CBE, the Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation.

Sini Shetty, the winner Femina Miss India 2022 title, while speaking with a news agency earlier, expressed her joy at the opportunity, emphasising the significance of her representation. She highlighted that her role extends beyond herself to uphold the values of Indian culture, embracing its diverse traditions, as well as the sentiments of the nation's vast population.

Sini, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance, reflected on her unexpected journey in the career realm. Describing herself as an accidental tourist, she attributed her current path to divine guidance, transitioning from an accounting background to a marketing role and now into the realm of Miss World competition. She expressed gratitude for the experiences and opportunities that have unfolded, expressing hope for embarking on greater endeavours leveraging this platform.

READ MORE

  1. Judges Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde Arrive in Style at the 71st Miss World Finale - Watch
  2. Yodha's Promo Creates Massive Buzz as Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani Face 'Unimaginable Dangers'
  3. 71st Miss World: Show Host Karan Johar Arrives, Exudes Swag
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.