India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026 to Be Announced Today: All You Need to Know

India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026 to Be Announced Today ( Photo: IANS )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 19, 2025 at 10:09 AM IST 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The wait is finally coming to an end. The Film Federation of India (FFI) is all set to announce India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the International Feature Film category. The Academy will reveal its international feature shortlist on December 16, followed by the final five nominations on January 22. 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026. Nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026. When will FFI announce India's official entry for Oscars 2026?

Date & Time: At 5:30 pm today, September 19

Where? The announcement will take place at The Bengal Club, Park Street, Kolkata. Speaking earlier to ETV Bharat, FFI president Firdausul Hasan earlier explained the process. “The entire process of selecting a film from India for the Oscars is handled by the Film Federation of India. This year I am trying to hold the announcement in Kolkata. I hope we will be able to declare the details very soon,” he said. Hasan also assured that the federation is committed to ensuring a transparent and democratic nomination process and urged more producers to send their films for consideration.