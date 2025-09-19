India’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026 to Be Announced Today: All You Need to Know
Get ready for the big reveal, as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 will be announced today. Read on for more details.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 19, 2025 at 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: The wait is finally coming to an end. The Film Federation of India (FFI) is all set to announce India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the International Feature Film category.
The Academy will reveal its international feature shortlist on December 16, followed by the final five nominations on January 22. 98th Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026. Nominations will be announced on January 22, 2026.
- When will FFI announce India's official entry for Oscars 2026?
- Date & Time: At 5:30 pm today, September 19
- Where? The announcement will take place at The Bengal Club, Park Street, Kolkata.
Speaking earlier to ETV Bharat, FFI president Firdausul Hasan earlier explained the process. “The entire process of selecting a film from India for the Oscars is handled by the Film Federation of India. This year I am trying to hold the announcement in Kolkata. I hope we will be able to declare the details very soon,” he said. Hasan also assured that the federation is committed to ensuring a transparent and democratic nomination process and urged more producers to send their films for consideration.
India has been sending official entries to the Oscars since 1957, when Mehboob Khan’s Mother India became the country’s first submission. Last year, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry, though it did not make it to the top 15 shortlist. While the team admitted they were disappointed, they also expressed pride in the film’s journey and the recognition it received worldwide.
In a statement, Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions had said, “We are of course disappointed, but equally we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film.”
The FFI has also been in discussions with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to seek greater government support in promoting Indian entries at the Oscars. “We are working on ways to secure more backing so that Indian films get better visibility on the global stage,” Hasan said.
In just a few hours from now, India will know which film will represent the country at the 98th Academy Awards in the international feature category. Interestingly, Malayalam filmmaker Dr. Biju’s Papa Buka, featuring Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty and Malayalam actor Prakash Bare, has already been chosen as Papua New Guinea’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards.
Stay tuned for the big reveal.
Read More
- Oscars 2026: Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana Among Invitees, Full List of Indian Members and How Academy Membership Works
- Oscars 2026: New Rules Require Voters To Watch All Nominated Films, AI Use Won't Disqualify Entries
- INTERVIEW | Dr Biju On Papa Buka, Shooting Amid Venomous Snakes, Casting 85-Year-Old Debutant, And Road To The Oscars