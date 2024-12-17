India's Laapataa Ladies Eyes Oscar Nomination as Shortlist for 2024 to Be out Soon; Deets Inside

Hyderabad: With the 2024 Oscars nominations announcement edging closer, we will know if Laapataa Ladies will qualify for the prestigious award or not. December 17 marks the crucial date for the revelation of the shortlist for the prestigious awards. The shortlist is a significant step toward the final nominations, revealing which films are still in the race for the coveted Golden Statue across categories like Documentary Feature, International Feature Film, Makeup & Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Original Song, and more.

The Academy will narrow down the large pool of eligible films, with each category showcasing between 10 and 15 contenders. These films will be whittled down further to produce the official nominations before the grand Oscars ceremony in March. This year's shortlist is highly anticipated, with some films already creating buzz.

Wicked, the much-anticipated adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, is expected to feature prominently in categories such as Makeup & Hairstyling, Sound, and Visual Effects. A strong performance across these categories could propel Wicked into the Best Picture race.

Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, a Spanish-language musical, is also a strong contender, with expectations for nominations in Original Song, International Feature Film, Sound, Makeup & Hairstyling, and Original Score. Meanwhile, The Substance, a body-horror thriller, has become a surprise success, earning multiple Golden Globe nominations and Critics' Choice mentions. The film's momentum could carry it through to the Oscars as it continues to gain traction in the awards season.

The Oscars shortlist is the result of an extensive voting process that began on December 9 and ran through December 13. Members of the Academy cast their votes on eligible films, narrowing down the field for each category. The final nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Oscars ceremony itself will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, and will air live from 7 p.m. ET on ABC. The event will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.

India's Contenders at the 2024 Oscars:

India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2024-2025 Oscars is Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The film is a Hindi-language drama that explores themes of societal expectations and personal freedom. India has long been a participant in the Academy Awards, with 57 films sent to the competition since its formation.

Similarly, the Band of Maharajas makes history, advancing to the Oscar race in two categories. The film's soulful track Ishq Walla Daku is nominated for Best Original Song, while Bickram Ghosh's score competes for Best Original Score. Directed by Girish Malik, this musical film brings pride to Indian cinema.