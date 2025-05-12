Indian Idol Winner Pawandeep Rajan's Condition Improves, Shifted To Ward From ICU

Hyderabad: Indian Idol winner Pawandeep Rajan, who was recently injured in a serious road accident, is now in much better condition, according to a health bulletin issued by Fortis Hospital in Noida. Rajan, who suffered multiple injuries in the incident, has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and shifted to a general ward. Doctors have confirmed that he is now fully conscious and responding well to treatment.

The accident took place late Sunday night when Pawandeep was on his way to Noida from his hometown, Uttarakhand, with his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. At around 2:30 AM, their car collided with a stationary canter parked on the side of the highway in the area of Gajraula police station. All three persons in the vehicle suffered injuries, with Rajan being the most critically affected.

After the crash, Rajan was taken to Fortis Hospital in Noida, where he was treated by a medical team. The most recent health bulletin received from the hospital indicates that Rajan has had successful surgeries and has healed very well from his injuries. He is stable; and has made significant improvements to all areas of concern.

Rajan is still under observation, and will have to stay in the hospital for another three to four days ,after that he may be released depending on his recovery process. Rajan is now able to follow doctors' suggested diet.