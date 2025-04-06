Indian Idol Season 15: What The Winner Will Take Home Besides The Trophy; Check Out The Top 5

Hyderabad: After five months of a memorable musical journey and nail-biting eliminations, Indian Idol Season 15 is finally nearing its grand finale. The singing reality show, which began in October 2024, has reached its end with five phenomenal finalists: Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, and Manasi Ghosh. These talented singers will face off one last time for the title (and a tremendous array of prizes) in just a few hours to go.

This season's final is not just a contest of music, it's a testament to dreams, passion, and pure talent. The winner of Indian Idol 15 gets to lift the trophy and also earn a fat stack of prize money and a car. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and has previously turned contestants into national stars.

Indian Idol Season 15 (Photo: Instagram)

However, one contestant made news long before the final: Sneha Shankar, the 19-year-old powerhouse performer, who received a much-needed career boost when Bhushan Kumar, the MD of T-Series, surprised her with a music contract while promoting the finale of the show. Kumar connected with Shankar for a live video call and said, "You sang songs of so many legends in this industry. As a reward for your passion, dedication, and hard work, I want to offer you a contract with T-Series. Welcome to the T-Series family."

Indian Idol Season 15 (Photo; Instagram)

Sneha was clearly emotional and excited after the announcement, and video of the moment quickly went viral with fans and music lovers alike. Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, with hosting duties by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 15 will conclude with a special theme of 'Grandest 90s Night,' a tribute to the era of evergreen Hindi film music. Celebrities like Raveena Tandon and Mika Singh have also added some lustre and warmth to the finale episodes.