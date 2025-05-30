Pawandeep Rajan Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From Serious Road Accident

Hyderabad: Indian Idol Season 12 winner and Uttarakhand government’s brand ambassador, Pawandeep Rajan, has been discharged from Fortis Hospital in Noida after undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in a serious road accident earlier this month. On Friday, the singer shared the news of his recovery and hospital discharge through a social media post.

Pawandeep took to Instagram to share a picture of himself smiling, letting fans know that he has been discharged and is on his way home. Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "Discharged and going back home. Thank you everyone for all the support, blessings & prayers. #grateful #recoverymodeon." His post was met with an outpouring of love and relief from fans across the country.

The singer had been admitted to Fortis Hospital, Noida, following a road accident that occurred in the early hours of May 5. The accident took place near the Chaupala Chauraha overbridge in the Gajraula police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district. Pawandeep, along with his companions, musician Ajay Mahar and driver Rahul Singh, was travelling from Uttarakhand to Noida when their vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on the highway. The accident was reportedly caused due to the driver falling asleep.

Pawandeep had multiple fractures in both arms and legs and was first admitted to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The three were then transferred to Fortis Hospital in Noida for better treatment. Pawandeep's condition was critical upon arrival, and he was placed in the ICU. Over the course of 25 days, he underwent more than three surgeries before finally being deemed fit for discharge.

Originally from the Champawat district in Uttarakhand, Pawandeep comes from a family of musicians. His father, Suresh Rajan, his mother, Saroj Rajan, and his sister Jyotideep Rajan are all renowned Kumaoni folk artists.