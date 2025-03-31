Indian Idol 15 Finale Rescheduled: Here's Why The Show Got An Extension

Hyderabad: The highly awaited finale of Indian Idol Season 15, which was supposed to take place over this weekend, has been moved back to next week. The news was shared by host Aditya Narayan in a video posted on the official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television. Fans of the singing reality program will now need to wait until April 5 and April 6 to witness who will be crowned the winner.

The video opens with Aditya saying, "Hi, welcome to the night of our grand finale of Indian Idol. Where are the final TOP 6, where is the music band and the judges?". The three judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah were left confused about what was happening. Then former actor Neelam Kothari and singer Sukhwinder Singh appear with the top 6 finalists, revealing a major twist.

Neelam and Sukhwinder said the finale could not happen as they wanted to celebrate music and suggested the audience should listen to more songs before a winner was crowned. Next, Singh brought the house down with his iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, while Shreya mesmerised the audience with Jaadu Hai Nasha.

The Top Six Finalists

The competition for Indian Idol 15 has been fierce, with six talented singers securing their spots in the grand finale. They are:

Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli)

Sneha Shankar

Subhajit Chakraborty

Priyangshu Dutta

Manasi Ghosh

Anirudh Suswaram

This season, West Bengal has made a strong showing, featuring three finalists out of six. Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old professional singer from Kolkata, has delighted audiences with her unique singing style. Subhajit Chakraborty, a 22-year-old from Kharagpur, is notable not only for his soulful voice, but for his life story as a former paan-seller turned national phenomenon. Priyangshu Dutta, a 21-year-old from Kolkata, has also made a lasting impact throughout the season with his dynamic performances.

Why the Finale Was Delayed

The channel and the production house decided to delay the grand finale for one week to extend the season due to the popularity of Indian Idol 15. A report cited that since Indian Idol 15 was such a success, production decided to prepare an elaborate and memorable finale, which has been rescheduled for April 5 and 6. It will be a celebrity-studded event like the previous grand finale, with special guests and performances.

Voting Lines Will Reopen

Fans are expected to get another chance to support their favourite contestants, as voting lines will likely be reopened due to the delay of the finale. Not only will the winner of Indian Idol 15 take home the trophy, but the contestant will also receive a Rs 15 lakh cash prize.

What To Expect From Finale

The finale will be a visual and musical spectacle. In addition to amazing performances by the finalists, Bollywood stars and popular singers are expected to perform, ensuring that it will be a night to remember. This season has been widely followed since it began airing on October 26, 2024, with audiences awaiting the final result.