ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Badshah Brings 'SRK'; Mika Singh and Shilpa Shetty Add 90s Tadka as Finalists Battle for Winner's Trophy

Indian Idol 15 finale will feature top contestants battling for the trophy, with star-studded performances from Badshah, Mika Singh, Shilpa Shetty, and Raveena Tandon.

Indian Idol 15 Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah
Indian Idol 15 Judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah (Photo: ANI/ IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol season 15 is set to be an unforgettable event as top contestants battle for the winner's trophy in a star-studded showdown. The two-day finale, slated to air on April 5 and 6, 2025, will feature musical extravaganzas, emotional moments, and a nostalgic 90s vibe, making it a must-watch for music lovers.

Glimpses of the upcoming finale were shared on the official handle of Sony Entertainment Television. From glimpses of the contestants' journey from the start to now singing in the finale to fun sessions between the judges, viewers can get an idea of the fun that awaits from the videos shared by the makers of the show.

Badshah showcases his style with a tribute to his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan. He can be seen flaunting a t-shirt with a big SRK image on it. It is no news that Badshah is a big admirer of the Bollywood superstar.

Badshah Gets Emotional Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala

One of the most touching moments of the finale occurs when rapper Badshah got emotional during Mika Singh's performance of Sunn Zindagi Ka Sangeet from the upcoming OTT series Chamak: The Conclusion. The song reminded Badshah of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, leaving him visibly moved. He expressed his admiration for Moose Wala, acknowledging his role in paving the way for Punjabi artists in the music industry.

Star-Studded Finale: 90s Nostalgia and Special Performances

Bringing a wave of nostalgia, Bollywood 90s icons Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon will add a retro touch to the finale. Badshah and Shilpa Shetty will reenact a famous scene from Dhadkan, while Badshah will also be seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon, recreating classic Bollywood vibes on stage.

Apart from the celebrity appearances, the finale will also showcase some breathtaking performances by the top six finalists. West Bengal is strongly represented in the finale, with three contestants, Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Priyangshu Dutta, hailing from the state.

  • Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli)
  • Sneha Shankar
  • Subhajit Chakraborty
  • Priyangshu Dutta
  • Manasi Ghosh
  • Anirudh Suswaram

When and Where to Watch Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale?

Fans can tune in to the Indian Idol 15 grand finale on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM on April 5 and 6, 2025. For those who prefer streaming, the episodes will be available on SonyLIV, where audiences can enjoy all the electrifying performances and the winner’s grand moment.

A Season to Remember

Indian Idol 15, judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, premiered in October 2025 and has served as a platform for many aspiring singers. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show has witnessed countless memorable performances, surprise celebrity appearances, and intense musical battles over the past five months.

Read More

  1. Sudhir Mishra Questions Adolescence Success, Netizens Offer Hilarious Responses: 'To Sound Cool at Parties,' 'If West Likes It,' And More
  2. Is Laapataa Ladies a Copy of Burqa City? Plagiarism Allegations Raise The Question: How Much 'Inspiration' Is Too Much?
  3. 'Delete It ASAP': Fans Demand Removal Of Leaked Clips From Kartik Aaryan's New Film With Sreeleela

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol season 15 is set to be an unforgettable event as top contestants battle for the winner's trophy in a star-studded showdown. The two-day finale, slated to air on April 5 and 6, 2025, will feature musical extravaganzas, emotional moments, and a nostalgic 90s vibe, making it a must-watch for music lovers.

Glimpses of the upcoming finale were shared on the official handle of Sony Entertainment Television. From glimpses of the contestants' journey from the start to now singing in the finale to fun sessions between the judges, viewers can get an idea of the fun that awaits from the videos shared by the makers of the show.

Badshah showcases his style with a tribute to his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan. He can be seen flaunting a t-shirt with a big SRK image on it. It is no news that Badshah is a big admirer of the Bollywood superstar.

Badshah Gets Emotional Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala

One of the most touching moments of the finale occurs when rapper Badshah got emotional during Mika Singh's performance of Sunn Zindagi Ka Sangeet from the upcoming OTT series Chamak: The Conclusion. The song reminded Badshah of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, leaving him visibly moved. He expressed his admiration for Moose Wala, acknowledging his role in paving the way for Punjabi artists in the music industry.

Star-Studded Finale: 90s Nostalgia and Special Performances

Bringing a wave of nostalgia, Bollywood 90s icons Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon will add a retro touch to the finale. Badshah and Shilpa Shetty will reenact a famous scene from Dhadkan, while Badshah will also be seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon, recreating classic Bollywood vibes on stage.

Apart from the celebrity appearances, the finale will also showcase some breathtaking performances by the top six finalists. West Bengal is strongly represented in the finale, with three contestants, Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Priyangshu Dutta, hailing from the state.

  • Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli)
  • Sneha Shankar
  • Subhajit Chakraborty
  • Priyangshu Dutta
  • Manasi Ghosh
  • Anirudh Suswaram

When and Where to Watch Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale?

Fans can tune in to the Indian Idol 15 grand finale on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM on April 5 and 6, 2025. For those who prefer streaming, the episodes will be available on SonyLIV, where audiences can enjoy all the electrifying performances and the winner’s grand moment.

A Season to Remember

Indian Idol 15, judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, premiered in October 2025 and has served as a platform for many aspiring singers. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show has witnessed countless memorable performances, surprise celebrity appearances, and intense musical battles over the past five months.

Read More

  1. Sudhir Mishra Questions Adolescence Success, Netizens Offer Hilarious Responses: 'To Sound Cool at Parties,' 'If West Likes It,' And More
  2. Is Laapataa Ladies a Copy of Burqa City? Plagiarism Allegations Raise The Question: How Much 'Inspiration' Is Too Much?
  3. 'Delete It ASAP': Fans Demand Removal Of Leaked Clips From Kartik Aaryan's New Film With Sreeleela

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN IDOL SEASON 15SHREYA GHOSHALENTERTAINMENT NEWSINDIAN IDOL 15 GRAND FINALE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.