Indian Idol 15 Finale: Badshah Brings 'SRK'; Mika Singh and Shilpa Shetty Add 90s Tadka as Finalists Battle for Winner's Trophy

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated grand finale of Indian Idol season 15 is set to be an unforgettable event as top contestants battle for the winner's trophy in a star-studded showdown. The two-day finale, slated to air on April 5 and 6, 2025, will feature musical extravaganzas, emotional moments, and a nostalgic 90s vibe, making it a must-watch for music lovers.

Glimpses of the upcoming finale were shared on the official handle of Sony Entertainment Television. From glimpses of the contestants' journey from the start to now singing in the finale to fun sessions between the judges, viewers can get an idea of the fun that awaits from the videos shared by the makers of the show.

Badshah showcases his style with a tribute to his favourite actor Shah Rukh Khan. He can be seen flaunting a t-shirt with a big SRK image on it. It is no news that Badshah is a big admirer of the Bollywood superstar.

Badshah Gets Emotional Remembering Sidhu Moose Wala

One of the most touching moments of the finale occurs when rapper Badshah got emotional during Mika Singh's performance of Sunn Zindagi Ka Sangeet from the upcoming OTT series Chamak: The Conclusion. The song reminded Badshah of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, leaving him visibly moved. He expressed his admiration for Moose Wala, acknowledging his role in paving the way for Punjabi artists in the music industry.

Star-Studded Finale: 90s Nostalgia and Special Performances

Bringing a wave of nostalgia, Bollywood 90s icons Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon will add a retro touch to the finale. Badshah and Shilpa Shetty will reenact a famous scene from Dhadkan, while Badshah will also be seen shaking a leg with Raveena Tandon, recreating classic Bollywood vibes on stage.

Apart from the celebrity appearances, the finale will also showcase some breathtaking performances by the top six finalists. West Bengal is strongly represented in the finale, with three contestants, Manasi Ghosh, Subhajit Chakraborty, and Priyangshu Dutta, hailing from the state.

Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli)

Sneha Shankar

Subhajit Chakraborty

Priyangshu Dutta

Manasi Ghosh

Anirudh Suswaram

When and Where to Watch Indian Idol 15 Grand Finale?

Fans can tune in to the Indian Idol 15 grand finale on Sony Entertainment Television at 8:30 PM on April 5 and 6, 2025. For those who prefer streaming, the episodes will be available on SonyLIV, where audiences can enjoy all the electrifying performances and the winner’s grand moment.

A Season to Remember

Indian Idol 15, judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, premiered in October 2025 and has served as a platform for many aspiring singers. Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show has witnessed countless memorable performances, surprise celebrity appearances, and intense musical battles over the past five months.

