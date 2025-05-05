ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Critically Injured In Car Crash In UP's Amroha; Shifted To ICU

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan sustained critical injuries in a car accident in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He is currently undergoing treatment in Noida.

Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan Meets With A Road Accident
Indian Idol Season 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan Meets With A Road Accident
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 5, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

Amroha (UP): Pawandeep Rajan, a popular singer and Indian Idol Season 12 winner, was left injured in an accident on Sunday night when the car he was in met with an accident. His vehicle collided with a parked truck on the Delhi National Highway in Gajraula, Amroha district. The accident occurred around 2:30 AM near the CO office on the highway, when Pawandeep and his friend Ajay Mehra were driving with his driver Rahul Singh from Uttarakhand to Noida.

The details of the accident, according to early police reports, indicated that it occurred when their car crashed into a parked truck at a cut in the road. As per initial investigation, the accident occured due to the driver allegedly falling asleep. The severity of their injuries after the collision left all of them injured severely.

Witnesses said that local police arrived almost instantly and shifted the injured to a government hospital. Then due to the severity of their injuries, all were transferred to the ICU of a private hospital in Didauli and then taken to Noida.

Doctors said Pawandeep suffered fractures in both of his arms and legs, and he has head trauma. His family arrived at the hospitable after being informed of the accident. Pawandeep Rajan is a Champawat-native who gained national recognition when he won Indian Idol Season 12. He is also a brand ambassador for Uttarakhand. The singer is now in a private hospital recovering from the terrible car accident.

CO Shwetaabh Bhaskar confirmed that both vehicles have been removed from the scene, seized, and investigations are underway.

