ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2024 Opens with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Others; Ram Charan to Join Soon

Hyderabad: The Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 has kicked off with great fanfare, marking its 15th edition. The festival commenced on August 15 and will run until August 25. The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, featuring the traditional lighting of a lamp, symbolizing the beginning of this prestigious event with Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan, and others in attendance.

The festival's opening was highlighted by the presence of several prominent figures from the Indian film industry. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is a key participant this year, expressed his excitement in a video message shared on the IFFM's official Instagram account. "I am thrilled to be part of the 15th year of IFFM and look forward to the incredible films that will be showcased," said Aaryan, who is attending the festival for the second time.

The press conference also saw notable appearances from filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Nora Fatehi, and Kabir Khan, director of the film Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik in the lead. The team behind Chandu Champion made a significant impression during the event, adding to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. In addition to Bollywood biggies, South Indian megastar Ram Charan was spotted arriving in Melbourne, further elevating the festival's star power.

Earlier, in Canberra, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Karan Johar at the Parliament House. The Indian Film Festival Melbourne continues to be a vital platform for celebrating Indian cinema and fostering cultural exchange, bringing together film enthusiasts and industry professionals from around the globe.