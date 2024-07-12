Indian 2 vs Sarfira Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan or Akshay Kumar- Who Will Win the Box Office Battle?

Hyderabad: South superstar Kamal Haasan and director S. Shankar joined forces once again for Indian 2, a sequel to their vigilante action film Indian (1996). Indian 2 has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year, which is evident by the pre-sales figures. However, the film opened to a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad.

As the two films open on the same day, there are chances of it affecting the movie business. Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, which released on June 27, too poses a challenge to the newly released films. Despite these hurdles, Kamal's film shows positive returns, while Akshay's Sarfira lags behind.

Makers of Indian 2 opened advance sales a couple of days ago of its global release. The film prior to its screening minted approximately Rs 10.98 crores gross in pre-sales (with block seats) for the opening day in India. The film, ahead of its day 1 collection at the box office, has already become the biggest Tamil opener of 2024, given its advance sales numbers for 12, 127 shows across India. The advance sales indicate a Rs 35 crore gross on opening day in the domestic market, with upper limit somewhere around Rs 40 crore in all languages.

However, the film titled Hindustani 2 for the Hindi version is slated for a slow start as indicated by its pre-sales in the Hindi belt. The Kamal Haasan led film minted over Rs 41 lakh in pre sales of tickets, hinting at an opening of Rs 2.50 crore gross. The Hindi version of the film is releasing on approximately 4500 screens. Speaking of global collection, the film is expected to open over Rs 55 crore. Going by the international trend, Indian 2 may gross nearly as much as Kamal Haasan's Vikram, which opened with a global box office haul of over 62 crores.

Talking about Sarfira, the Sudha Kongara directorial only made about Rs 32 lakh in pre-sales gross collection, with 15.6K sold on the first day of sales. The film's advance sales are expected to be as low as 50+ lakh on opening day. When compared to Akshay's prior films, Sarfira's pre-sales are trending somewhat higher than those of Selfiee, which ended its first day of sales at just under 40 lakhs, and lower than those of Mission Raniganj (76 lakh gross), which are among the actor's lowest in many years.

A similar kind of opening is anticipated for Sarfira, with a potential start of more than 3 crores depending on word of mouth. Selfiee began at about 2.50 crores net, while Mission Ranigang minted Rs 2.80 crores net on its opening day. Sarfira has bigger challenges than just Indian 2 and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD as it is not a popular entertainer and the Hindi public has already seen the original version of the film starring Suriya. The only saving grace for the film is its audience review.