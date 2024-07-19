ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian 2 vs Sarfira Box Office: Kamal Haasan's Film Brings in Rs 70 Cr in 7 Days; Akshay Starrer Crawls Towards Rs 20 Cr

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Kamal Haasan led Indian 2 and Akshay Kumar's Sarfira both opened in theatres to lukewarm response despite massive buzz around the films. However, Kamal's film has been in the lead since its release, bringing in Rs 70 crore, while Akshay starter eyes Rs 20 crore in the first week.

Indian 2 vs Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 7
Indian 2 vs Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 7 (Film Posters/ ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Indian 2 hit screens on July 12, clashing with Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara's Sarfira. Fans had high expectations from both films, given Indian 2's superhit prequel and Sarfira's critically acclaimed Tamil counterpart winning a national award. However, despite the expectations, both films failed to meet expectations.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection

In just one week after opening in theatres, Indian 2 has reportedly made an estimated Rs 70 crore nett despite registering a decline in earnings on its seventh day. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kamal Haasan starrer reportedly made Rs 25.6 crore on its first day of business and Rs 18.2 crore on its second day.

On Sunday, the film brought in Rs 15.35 crore. Its collection suffered a heavy blow on the first Monday, bringing in Rs 3 crore. On day five, Indian 2 sustained its performance with Rs 3 crore. It saw a gradual rise with Rs 3.3 crore on Wednesday.

According to early estimates, Indian 2 took in Rs 2 crore nett on day seven across all languages in India, taking its first week total to Rs 70.45 crore. The sequel is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and is helmed by S Shankar. In the film, Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, a character loved in the 1996 hit prequel.

Sarfira Box Office Collection

Talking about Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira, which is a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, went on to become one of Akshay's least popular recent flicks. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk put Sarfira's box office receipts for the seventh day at Rs 1.25 crore. After seven days at the theatres, the film has made a total of Rs 18.80 crore.

Sarfira had a dismal start at the box office, earning Rs 2.5 crores on its opening day despite the film's intense hype. Although the film's box office receipts witnessed an upturn during its first weekend of release, they significantly dropped on the first Monday. But even with fierce competition from the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal's Indian 2, Sarfira has been attempting to make an impression at the box office.

Read More

  1. Sarfira X Review: Akshay Kumar Shines, Netizens Debate Film's Worth as Remake Concerns Surface
  2. Indian 2: Planning to Watch the Kamal Haasan Starrer? Here are the FDFS X Reviews to Go By
  3. Kamal Haasan Hails Telugu Cinema as a Driving Force behind Indian Film's Global Rise

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated film Indian 2 hit screens on July 12, clashing with Akshay Kumar and Sudha Kongara's Sarfira. Fans had high expectations from both films, given Indian 2's superhit prequel and Sarfira's critically acclaimed Tamil counterpart winning a national award. However, despite the expectations, both films failed to meet expectations.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection

In just one week after opening in theatres, Indian 2 has reportedly made an estimated Rs 70 crore nett despite registering a decline in earnings on its seventh day. According to Industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kamal Haasan starrer reportedly made Rs 25.6 crore on its first day of business and Rs 18.2 crore on its second day.

On Sunday, the film brought in Rs 15.35 crore. Its collection suffered a heavy blow on the first Monday, bringing in Rs 3 crore. On day five, Indian 2 sustained its performance with Rs 3 crore. It saw a gradual rise with Rs 3.3 crore on Wednesday.

According to early estimates, Indian 2 took in Rs 2 crore nett on day seven across all languages in India, taking its first week total to Rs 70.45 crore. The sequel is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and is helmed by S Shankar. In the film, Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, a character loved in the 1996 hit prequel.

Sarfira Box Office Collection

Talking about Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira, which is a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, went on to become one of Akshay's least popular recent flicks. Early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk put Sarfira's box office receipts for the seventh day at Rs 1.25 crore. After seven days at the theatres, the film has made a total of Rs 18.80 crore.

Sarfira had a dismal start at the box office, earning Rs 2.5 crores on its opening day despite the film's intense hype. Although the film's box office receipts witnessed an upturn during its first weekend of release, they significantly dropped on the first Monday. But even with fierce competition from the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone film Kalki 2898 AD and Kamal's Indian 2, Sarfira has been attempting to make an impression at the box office.

Read More

  1. Sarfira X Review: Akshay Kumar Shines, Netizens Debate Film's Worth as Remake Concerns Surface
  2. Indian 2: Planning to Watch the Kamal Haasan Starrer? Here are the FDFS X Reviews to Go By
  3. Kamal Haasan Hails Telugu Cinema as a Driving Force behind Indian Film's Global Rise

TAGGED:

INDIAN 2 BOX OFFICE DAY 7SARFIRA BOX OFFICE DAY 7KAMAL HAASANAKSHAY KUMARINDIAN 2 VS SARFIRA BOX OFFICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.