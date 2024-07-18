Sarfira vs Indian 2 BO Day 6: Akshay Starrer Eyes Rs 20 Cr Milestone; Kamal Haasan's Film Inches Closer to Rs 70 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: The movie Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, had a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira. Both films released on the big screens on July 12. While Indian 2 now eyes the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office, Akshay's film lags behind at Rs 17.40 crore. Read on to know how much the films made on their sixth day of release.

Talking about Indian 2, the Kamal Haasan film had a dismal opening at theatres despite the massive buzz around the film. The vigilante action drama's box office receipts dipped by about eighty percent on Monday, with the movie showing no signs of renewal. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that on its sixth day at the box office, Indian 2 made Rs 3.10 cr. With three days of weekdays revenues averaging about Rs 3 cr, Indian 2 has made a total of Rs 68.25 cr all-India nett so far. The movie has made around Rs 120 cr worldwide.

The Shankar directroial is a follow-up to the 1996 film Indian. In the film, Kamal Haasan returns as the vigilante Senapathy. The film also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The movie's third installment is scheduled for release in 2025.

Talking about Sarfira, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the film witnessed an uptick in ticket sales on Wednesday. Early estimates indicate that the film made Rs 2 crore on its sixth day. The film's performance at the box office appears to be improving after a sluggish start during its opening weekend.

According to a report on Sacnilk, the film has minted around Rs 17.40 crore so far. Sarfira's worldwide total now stands at an estimated Rs 22.25 crore after earning an additional projected Rs 4 crore from overseas markets.