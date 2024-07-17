Indian 2 vs Sarfira Box Office Day 5: Kamal Haasan Starrer Touches 65 Cr Mark; Akshay Kumar's Film Lags Far Behind

Hyderabad: In another clash of Titans, South superstar Kamal Haasan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had a box office clash with their highly talked about films Indian 2 and Sarfira. Both the films hit the screens on July 12. For the unversed, Indian 2 is the sequel of the 1996 Tamil hit Indian, while Sarfira is the remake of another Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, starring Suriya in the lead.

Indian 2 Box Office

After opening to favourable box office receipts, the movie saw a downfall since Monday. As per Industry tracker Sacnilk, Indian 2 opened to Rs 25.6 crore on Friday. On the second day, it made Rs 18.2 crore. On the third day, the film brought in Rs 15.35 crore, while on its first Monday, it dropped down to single digits, minting Rs 3 crore.

The S Shankar directorial managed to maintain its box office revenues on Tuesday, day 5 of its release, bringing in Rs 3 crore. Despite the low collections, the five day total of the film now stands at Rs 65.15 crore. Indian 2, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year, marked the reunion of two legendary artists, Kamal Haasan and S Shankar after 28 years.

Talking about Sarfira, the film's box office revenue went for a toss with a clash with the highly anticipated film Indian 2 and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. The Akshay Kumar starrer featuring Paresh Rawal, Suriya, and Radhika Madan in key roles failed to draw audiences unlike its Tamil counterpart. It's box office performance has also been affected by its unimpressive pre-release excitement and mediocre reception, despite an interesting plot.

Sarfira Box Office

According to Sacnilk, the film made about Rs 1.95 crore net on its fifth day, taking its total to Rs 15.40 crore. The film opened to mixed reviews minting Rs 2.5 crore, one of the lowest openings of Akshay's career. On the second and third days, the film saw a slight growth making Rs 4.25 cr on Saturday and Rs 5.25 cr on Sunday.

The film, however, suffered a heavy blow on its first Monday, crashing down to Rs 1.45 cr. On Tuesday, as already told, the film maintained it momentum, with a 34 percent growth. Reimagined from the critically acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, it narrates the tale of an ordinary man who dreams of founding his own airline.