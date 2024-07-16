Indian 2 vs Sarfira Box Office Day 4: Kamal Haasan Starrer Drops down to Single Digits; Akshay's Film Crashes on First Monday

Hyderabad: Kamal Haasan's highly-anticipated film Indian 2 hit the theatres on July 12. Despite the buzz around the film, the sequel to Indian failed to draw audiences to the theatres. One of the key factors for the low box office collections can be attributed to the release clash with Akshay Kumar's film Sarfira, while Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was already dominating.

Talking about Indian 2, the Kamal Haasan-starrer touched the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office in its opening weekend, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, surpassing Vijay Sethupathi's action flick Maharaja in only three days. However, it experienced a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the film garnered only Rs 3.15 crore, bringing its total profits to Rs 62.3 crores in the domestic circuit. Indian 2, directed by Shankar, is a sequel to the 1996 critically-acclaimed film Indian.

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 25.6 Cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Rs 18.2 cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Rs 15.35 Cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Rs 3.15 Cr

Indian 2 Box Office Collection So Far 62.3 Cr

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan starrer Sarfira, the film failed the Monday litmus test. Despite being an excellent film, it was the lowest opening day for Akshay. Apart from the ongoing Kalki 2898 AD wave, Sarfira competeted with Indian 2 at the box office.

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 1 Rs 2.5 Cr

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 2 Rs 4.25 Cr

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 3 Rs 5.25 Cr

Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 4 Rs 1.40 Cr

Sarfira Total Box Office Collection So Far Rs 13.40 CR

Despite being the stronger film of the two, Sarfira is unable to get viewers to theatres. The film made barely Rs 2.50 crore on its first day. The film's collection improved slightly on the second day, earning Rs 4.25 crore, followed by Rs 5.25 crore on the third day and Rs 1.40 crore on Monday. The film has made a total of Rs 13.40 crore thus far.

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring South Indian actor Suriya. Both films have been directed by Sudha Kongra. However, Suriya went on to win his first national Award for best Actor for hs work in Soorarai Pottru, while the Hindi version has been facing challenges to rope in audiences.