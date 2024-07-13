ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian 2 Vs Sarfira: Kamal Haasan Starrer Outshines Akshay Kumar's Film at Box Office on Day 1

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 12 hours ago

Updated : 10 hours ago

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 hit screens on July 12 amidst simultaneous advance bookings across India. However, their opening day collections revealed stark differences. Read on to know how Sarfira and Indian 2 fare at the box office on day 1.

Indian 2 Vs Sarfira (Film posters/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: On July 12, both Akshay Kumar's Sarfira and Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 made their grand debuts in cinemas amidst high expectations. Kamal Haasan, riding high on the success of Kalki 2898 AD, seems to have more reasons to celebrate as Indian 2 outshines Akshays 'Sarfira' at the box office on opening day.

Sarfira, a Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, is directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the original. Meanwhile, Indian 2 marks the much-anticipated sequel to Shankar's 1996 blockbuster Indian.

  • Sarfira Box Office Collection Day 1

Sarfira, Akshay's 150th film, released with expectations but earned only around Rs 2.40 crore net on its first day, as reported by Sacnilk. Akshay starrer garnered a 13.08% occupancy in Hindi on Friday. Akshay side, the film features a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and others.

  • Indian 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

In contrast, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, made a staggering Rs 26 crore net on its day 1 at the box office. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 is off to a fantastic start. On its opening day, the movie packed theaters across Tamil Nadu, with an impressive overall occupancy rate of 55.62%. Trichy emerged as the frontrunner, with a remarkable 81% of seats filled, closely followed by Chennai and Coimbatore, which saw 68.5% and 68.25% occupancy, respectively.

The box office clash between these two films showcased Kamal Haasan's enduring appeal and Indian 2's' strong performance, overshadowing Akshay Kumar's Sarfira by a considerable margin.

