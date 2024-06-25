Indian 2 Trailer out Now! Kamal Haasan as Senapathy Reignites the Battle Against Corruption

Hyderabad: The wait is over for the much awaited Indian 2 trailer ends today, June 25. Lyca Productions, the banner behind Kamal Haasan starrer unveiled trailer amid much anticipation. Helmed by Shankar, the film is all set to hit big screens on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Indian 2 is a sequel to Kamla and Shankar's 1996 released blockbuster hit Indian. It took the duo almost three decades to roll out sequel of their much loved film. And, going by the Indian 2 trailer, the sequel is worth the wait.

Indian 2 trailer, spanning 2 minutes and 37 seconds, offers a stark glimpse into a system corroded by corruption. It portrays citizens anguished over the mismatch between their education and job opportunities, where salaries fail to match effort. Taxpayer money, instead of enriching public services, seems to vanish into thin air. Meanwhile, thieves steal with impunity, criminals roam freely, and the rich amass greater wealth while the common man continues to struggle.

In Indian 2, the trailer also underscores our tendency as citizens to blame society and the flawed system without taking meaningful action to rectify it. Siddharth's character remarks that what's needed is someone who relentlessly pursues wrongdoers. That's when Kamal Haasan as as Indian/Senapathy enters the scene with a montage playing to the gallery.

Within the trailer, Kamal Haasan's character declares his battle against corruption as "the second war for independence!" He boldly declares, "You take the Gandhian approach. I will take Netaji's approach." The trailer further suggests that Senapathy's vigilance knows no bounds, as the actor asserts, "You can't run. You can't hide" as the "Tom and Jerry game has begun!".

Jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, Indian 2 features music by Anirudh, Ravi Varman as director of photography, and Sreekar Prasad as the editor. Kamal and Siddharth aside, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Kalidas Jayaram, Manobala, Jagan, and Gulshan Grover.