Very Thought Makes Me Tense: Kamal Haasan Reacts to Potential Sequels in Indian Franchise, 28-year Gap Between Two Films

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Kamal Haasan attends Indian 2 trailer screening in Chennai on June 25. At the event, the screen icon fielded queries regarding potential sequels in the Indian franchise. Read on to know what Senapathy has to say about the expansion of the franchise and 28-year gap between the original and Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan Reacts to Potential Sequels in Indian Franchise (ETV Bharat)

Chennai: The highly anticipated trailer of Indian 2 was unveiled for the media in Chennai today, June 25. Director Shankar, the film's cast including Kamal Haasan, Bobby Simha, Siddharth, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander marked their presence. It took makers 28 years to come up with Indian 2 after the original released in 1996. At the event, Kamal was quizzed about the possibility of future sequels to the Indian franchise.

Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar’s blockbuster Indian, is slated for a theatrical release on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. At the trailer screening in Chennai, Shankar acknowledged turning up late for the event, stating, "I apologise for turning up late for the trailer release event. I was held up in the post-production work, kindly excuse."

Discussing the film's expanded scale, the filmmaker noted, "While Indian was set in Tamil Nadu, Indian 2 spans across multiple states. We believe the film will provoke thought among viewers by the end."

Shankar also praised Kamal Haasan's commitment to the project, saying, "Kamal would arrive before everyone else on set every day and was the last to leave. That's how dedicated he was to the film."

Gushing about his leading man, Shankar added, "In the first part, Kamal worked with prosthetics for 40 days, but in Indian 2, it extended to 70 days, with makeup removal taking an hour. There were even scenes where he performed with ropes on for four days. Witnessing him as 'Indian' Grandpa gave me goosebumps."

Produced by Lyca Productions in association with Red Giants, Indian 2 sees Kamal reprising his role as Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante against corruption. Haasan, who arrived in style at the trailer screening, began his address by honouring the Tamil language, stating, "Uyire Ulage Tamizhe (My life, My World, Tamil…)"

He also paid tribute to the late actors Vivek and Manobala, with whom he had collaborated on several films. "Vivek and Manobala are no longer with us. They should have been here with us today," Kamal lamented.

Regarding the music of Indian 2, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Kamal expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Anirudh has surpassed expectations with the music, and for that, I thank him."

Anticipating a positive reception for Indian 2, Kamal addressed the audience, saying, "You supported Indian, and I hope for the same support for Indian 2."

When asked about potential sequels to the Indian franchise, Kamal admitted that the "very thought of it makes me tense" and clarified that the long gap between the two films was not the crew's fault, blaming it instead on circumstances.

Following Indian 2 trailer screening in Chennai, the team is set to embark on promotions in Mumbai. As previously reported, the digital release of the Indian 2 trailer is scheduled for this evening.

The film revolves around the central theme of fighting corruption. At the event, Kamal Haasan, also the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, raised a poignant question: "Who should be held accountable for the widespread corruption?" He underlined the crucial role of citizens, highlighting, "We have not factored in our role in corruption; we too are responsible for it."

The star-studded cast of Indian 2 includes Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Vivek, Kajal Agarwal, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jagan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gulshan Grover.

With cinematography by Ravi Varman and editing by Sreekar Prasad, Indian 2 promises a cinematic spectacle.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Kalki 2898 AD on June 27, where he plays Supreme Yaskin, the ultimate antagonist against Prabhas' Bhairava and Amitabh Bachchan's Ashwatthama.

