Indian 2: Planning to Watch the Kamal Haasan Starrer? Here are the FDFS X Reviews to Go By

Hyderabad: S. Shankar directorial Indian 2, a Tamil vigilante action film, also titled Indian 2: Zero Tolerance, released in theaters today July 12 amid much fanfare. In this eagerly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Indian (1996), Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy, an elderly freedom fighter turned vigilante. The highly awaited sequel, that came almost after three decades released in multiple languages titled Indian 2 in Tamil, Hindustani 2 in Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu.

As the film hit screens on Friday, social media users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their reviews online. The film has been built on high expectations and had a lot at stake. With the first day first show (FDFS) review out, let us see what the netizens have to say about the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Criticising director Shankar Shanmugan's directorial abilities, an X user wrote: "Not Engaging at all *No shankar mark *No emotional Connect. Did Shankar directed this movie for real?" Another one wrote: "#Indian2 is a worse disaster than #Viswaroopam2. Alas, it has failed even to kick off, such a bore & a waste of money. #Bharateeyudu2"

Despite an exceptionally talented cast and crew, including visual effects supervisor V. Srinivas Mohan, editor A. Sreekar Prasad, production designer T. Muthuraj, cinematographers Ravi Varman and R. Rathnavelu, and composer Anirudh Ravichander, the film has not been able to leave a mark. Sharing a review of the film, a social media user gave the film two and a half stars, writing: "Just done with the show. #KamalHaasan acting peaks 💥 #Shankar missed his mark #Siddharth #Rakul did good 👍 #Anirudh music 👍💥 Film is bit slow in screenplay. Intervel and climax stunts worked well. Overall my review: 🌟🌟1/2"

Another user sarcastically wrote: "Thank you, Shankar, for consistently wasting Kamal's time over the years, and more importantly, my time. It's clear you've lost your touch. Please consider retiring soon. For the first time i feel like running away from an Aandavar film within just the first half #Indian2" In a rare X post, a social media user showered praises on the film, writing: "#Indian2 WHAT A FILM🥵🔥🔥🔥!! Grand visuals Excellent making Masterpiece story and screenplay! Dir shankar and Kamal sir delivered a Great film🔥🔥🔥 Don't believe negative reviews Go with family and enjoy the cinematic Extravaganza in theaters! 1000c in coming🥵Rating 4.3/5"

Apart from the veteran actor, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film opened to box office clash with Akshay Kumar's Sarfira.