Kamal Haasan Hails Telugu Cinema as a Driving Force behind Indian Film's Global Rise

Hyderabad: Pan India star Kamal Haasan attended the pre-release event for his upcoming film, Indian 2, in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The cast and crew of the film, including director Shankar Shanmugan, Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakhani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, and others, were also present at the magnificent event. Kamal in his speech greeted Telugu people and praised the Telugu film industry for taking Indian cinema to global heights.

Kamal's address to the people at the ceremony was a humble stroll down memory lane as he expressed gratitude to the Telugu people for their continuous support over the last five decades. He said: "I came to Hyderabad for the first time as a technician 52 years ago. Telugu people have held my hand since then and guided me to this point (Indian 2)."

"I am extremely grateful to you all. Indian cinema has gone international now, and Telugu cinema has played a huge part in it. Telugu also played a huge part in my life," Haasan added citing some of his iconic Telugu films, such as Maro Charitra, Sagara Sangamam, and Swathi Muthyam.

When asked about Indian 2, Kamal expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Senapathy again on the big screen after 28 years. "I consider myself privileged to have acted in the Bharateeyudu sequel and be a part of Shankar's grand vision. I am a fan of this movie," Kamal said, concluding his speech by saying, "I am back."

Indian 2 will be distributed in Telugu states under the banners of Asian Suniel and Sridevi Movies. The film is produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Shankar. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and dubbed in several other Indian languages on July 12.