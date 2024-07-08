ETV Bharat / entertainment

Indian 2 All Set to Hit Big Screens in Just 4 Days, Fans Await Advance Bookings to Open for Kamal Haasan Starrer

Indian 2, the sequel to the blockbuster film Indian, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S Shankar, is set to release on July 12. Despite a star-studded cast and significant expectations, pre-release excitement and bookings seem underwhelming.

Indian 2 Advance Bookings To Open Soon (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated and much-hyped film, Indian 2, is the sequel to the iconic Indian movie, featuring Kamal Haasan in a leading role. Penned and helmed by S Shankar, this cinematic masterpiece is all set to hit the silver screens on July 12, with pre-release events already in place worldwide. Indian 2 is poised to mirror the success of previous high-budget, star-studded, and pan-Indian productions, attracting a substantial audience upon its release.

Following the success of the blockbuster Vikram, Kamal Haasan's forthcoming venture holds immense significance in the industry. Nevertheless, despite boasting a star-studded cast of over five prominent actors, including Kamal Haasan, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, and Siddharth, the film's pre-release buzz appears lacking. The excitement, frenzy, and anticipated box office success of Indian 2 appear to have been somewhat dampened, according to fans' opinions.

Even though there are just four days remaining until this film graces screens worldwide in three distinct languages, bookings have not begun yet. Furthermore, the sequel has locked a runtime of three hours. Scheduled for release in Tamil, Hindi, and Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, Indian 2 marks the first collaboration between Shankar and Anirudh Ravichander.

This action-packed sequel stars Kamal Haasan in the role of Veerasekaran Senapathy, alongside a stellar cast including SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, and Samuthirakani, among others.

