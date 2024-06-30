India Wins T20 World Cup: THIS Was Vamika’s Biggest Concern after Seeing Virat Kohli and Men in Blue Crying on TV

Hyderabad: Following India's victory over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, several celebrities sent their best wishes to the Indian cricket squad. Actor Anushka Sharma praised husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram, sharing a story about their daughter Vamika. Anushka wrote in the post that while Indian players were in tears after winning the trophy, Vamika wondered if they had somebody to hug them on such an emotional occasion.

Following Team India's victory in the match, Anushka shared a tonne of pictures of the players. "Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!," wrote Sharma.

The Zero actor also posted a photo of Virat grinning and raising the trophy in another post. The actor wrote, "AND... I love this man (red heart emoji) @virat.kohli," as the caption for the photo, adding, "so grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this ! (Wink and kissing face emojis)."

Post India's win by 7 runs, cameras also captured Virat having a video conversation with Anushka Sharma, who was not in the stadium to support him. The batsman can be seen in the pictures rejoicing with his family and making goofy faces in the video, probably in an effort to make Vamika laugh. For the unversed, Virat and Anushka got married in 2017, and welcomed their first daughter in 2021. Their son Akaay was born in 2024.