India Welcomes Miss World After 28 Years: Schedule and Venue Details

The 71st Miss World edition returns to India after nearly three decades, running from February 18 to March 9. The event, starting with an opening ceremony and gala in New Delhi on February 20, culminates in the grand finale at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.

New Delhi: The 71st edition of Miss World is set to take place in India from February 18 to March 9, marking the return of the coveted international beauty pageant to the country after 28 years. The event will kick off with "The Opening Ceremony" and "India Welcomes the World Gala" hosted by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in New Delhi on February 20. The grand finale will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9 and will be broadcast worldwide.

Spread across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the pageant will feature 120 contestants from countries worldwide competing in various competitions and participating in charitable initiatives. The announcement of the event was made during a press conference attended by the current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, alongside former winners Toni Ann Singh (Jamaica), Vanessa Ponce De Leon (Mexico), Manushi Chhillar (India), and Stephanie Del Valle (Puerto Rico).

Expressing her gratitude, Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, emphasised the significance of hosting the festival in India, acknowledging the efforts of Jamil Saidi in making it happen.

"My love for India is no secret and having the 71st Miss World Festival in this country means a lot to me. A big thank you to Jamil Saidi for his Herculean efforts to make this return to India a reality. We have assembled the very best team for the 71st edition," Julia Morley, chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said in a statement.

The last time India hosted the international pageant was in 1996, with Chhillar being the most recent Indian winner in 2017. Notable Indian winners from previous years include Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

