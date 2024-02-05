India Shines at Grammys as Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Win Best Global Music Album Award

Los Angeles [US]: It’s a proud day for India! As musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain’s fusion band Shakti clinched the award for Best Global Music Album for their latest release This Moment. They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs.” This Moment features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

India is slowly registering its presence on the global stage. Prior to this, Naatu Naatu from the film RRR won an Oscar in 2023. It was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

Talking about Naatu Naatu, the song's lyrical composition is by MM Keeravani, with high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against Applause from the film Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is Life, from Everything, Everywhere All At Once. (With agency inputs)